Warriors vs. Kings: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Golden State Warriors (50-29) play against the Sacramento Kings (50-50) at Golden 1 Center

Game Time: 9:00 PM EDT on Sunday April 3, 2022

Golden State Warriors 109, Sacramento Kings 90 (Final)

Five remaining storylines for the Warriors in the final week of the regular season

Season-high in points, rebounds, and the win

Next to the last home game for the Sacramento Kings. Squad didn't get the win vs the Golden State Warriors

Seven days ago, Draymond Green said he felt "terrible." Tonight, he "turned a corner" as he played in both games of a back-to-back

I doubt any NBA team is ever touching this Kings playoff drought record.

And it could still get longer. – 12:32 AM

Golden State won their 50th game of the season Sunday night as Andrew Wiggins led five players in double figures with a game-high 25 in a 109-90 defeat of the Kings

Draymond Green on getting a technical against the Kings:

"What am I on my 14th tech? My last three were kind of insane, but I guess I ain't meet the quota yet. I'll probably get to 15 like I do every year. It is what it is."

Steve Kerr said he is aware of the standings and what is at stake over the next 3 games

#3 Warriors – vs Lakers, @ Spurs, @ Pelicans

#4 Mavs – @ Pistons, vs Blazers, vs Spurs

#5 Nuggets – vs Spurs, vs Grizzlies, vs Lakers

Pels final 4 games:

at Sac, Por, at Mem, GSW

Spurs final 4 games:

at Den, at Min, GSW, at Dal

Pels currently hold a one-game lead for the 9th spot, but the Spurs hold the tiebreaker.

Draymond Green: "It was a huge weekend for us just getting back to playing our brand of basketball."

Draymond Green, who picked up another technical foul tonight, says all he said to the referee was "That was dead wrong."

Alvin Gentry on the possibility of shutting down De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis now that the Kings have been eliminated from playoff contention: "I'm sure that's something we'll talk about."

Gentry also said we could see more minutes for rookie center Neemias Queta.

Nothing etched in stone, but it's increasingly looking like the 9-10 play-in matchup will be Pelicans vs. Spurs. What's much less clear after Sunday is which team will host it. Pels lead on Spurs is down to 1 game and Spurs hold tiebreaker. Tuesday is NOLA at Sac; SAS at Den

Steve Kerr on the Warriors reaching 50 wins: "It's hard to win 50 games in this league… I don't care how we got here."

Steve Kerr: "When Draymond makes two threes we almost always win."

Steve Kerr: "When Draymond hits two 3s we almost always win."

The Kings have officially been eliminated from playoff contention, making it 16 straight seasons for the franchise.

The Warriors get back-to-back wins to get their 50th win of the season.

Warriors cruise to a 109-90 win over the Kings. That's exactly what you're supposed to do against inferior team. With three games left and seeding on the line, couldn't afford another road let down like in Orlando and Washington.

Warriors put-away Kings 109-90 tonight as Sacramento reaches 50 losses on the season.

Final

Andrew – 25p/5r/5a/1s

Jordan – 22p/5r/5a/1b

Beli – 19p/12r/6a/2b

JK – 17p/5r/4a/1s/1b

Damion – 11p/5r/2a/1b

Draymond – 6p/7r/5a/1s/2b

Juan – 4p/2r/1a/2s/1b

Moses – 3p/1r

Gary – 2p/3r/3s

The Kings will miss the playoffs for the 16th consecutive season, a new NBA record.
Kings fans deserve better.

Final: Warriors 109, Kings 90.

Warriors beat the Kings, reach 50 wins for the season. They've clinched a higher seed than the Jazz. One more win or Denver loss and they'll be clear of the Nuggets. So it's become clear that Warriors will be either the #3 or #4 seed, grappling with Dallas this final week.

The Sacramento Kings officially own the record for longest playoff drought in NBA history. 16 straight seasons.

Overall record over the 16 seasons (to this point): 466-807 (.366) – 11:25 PM

Standings savants: is there a scenario where a Warriors win against the Lakers on Thursday eliminates LA from playoff contention?

Warriors answer the Kings run with an 11-2 one of their own.

Draymond Green fouls out the game.

That's the Damian Jones defense I remember.

Wiggins steadies the Warriors with a three and a driving dunk. Wiggins up to 25 for the first time since New Year's Day

This little run is all Draymond.

A nasty bucket by Jordan Poole earlier.

Kings were down 24. Suddenly they have gotten to within 7 in the 4th quarter.
Why not?

Why not? – 11:16 PM

Assuming this holds, Pels will have to wait until Tuesday for another chance to lock down a play-in tourney spot. Can do it with a win against the Kings or a Lakers loss to the Suns.

Kings trim the Warriors 24 point lead to 9 after back-to-back 3's from Donte DiVincenzo, then Damian Jones answers back to cut the lead to 7. Sacramento on a 12-0 run

The Kings cut the Warriors' lead to single digits here in the fourth.

Warriors melting down epicly

Donte DiVincenzo catch & shoot transition threes have been money since joining the Kings.

Really interested to see what he can do in a full season with Sacramento. I’d be shocked if the Kings didn’t re-sign him (meaning he got paid too much money to match). – 11:12 PM

Nemanja Bjelica's been quietly helpful lately and big tonight: 19 points, 12 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 blocks. Probably his best game since the season opener vs Lakers.

It’s not a coincidence that the two good teams the Kings have played over the last 6 games have dominated.

The 4-win road trip was fun, but anyone drawing future conclusions from those games should keep these other 2 games in mind. – 10:55 PM

Warriors with twice as many fouls (22) as the Kings (11)

The Warriors haven't had a game this easy in a long time.

Draymond Green got off to a slow start racking up technical fouls, but he's closing hard. Up to 14. At last count, only Luka (15) has more.
5K fine and one-game suspension come with 16th

5K fine and one-game suspension come with 16th – 10:40 PM

Back-to-back 3-pointers by Jordan Poole to start the third quarter. Warriors lead by 26.

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Kuminga ends the half with an exclamation point. Good lord.

Warriors head into the locker room with a commanding 62-42 lead over the the Kings. Strong performances across the board.

Wiggins: 15 pts, 5 ast

Bjelica: 12 pts, 9 reb, 4 ast

Kuminga: 12 pts (14 min)

Poole: 10 pts – 10:17 PM

Kings trailed by as many as 24 in the first half, the deficit is 62-42 at halftime. The Warriors with 15 points from Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga & Nemanja Bjeclica with 12 each of the Golden State bench. Sacramento shoots 31% – Damian Jones with 8 points

The end is near. – 10:14 PM

Now Draymond Green picks up a tech. Refs clearly aren't with the BS tonight.

Technical foul on Draymond Green

Jordan Poole gets slapped with a tech after exchanging words with a referee following a foul call he didn't like. He went over to the referee and made peace afterward, then went to the bench with 3 fouls.

Might want to consider sitting GP2 for the rest of the season. He's too valuable to get injured before the postseason

GP2 out there in multiple car crashes

The Kings are down 22 against the Warriors in the 2Q.

The Spurs game at Dallas on April 10 – the final regular season game – will start at 8:30 p.m., the NBA announced. – 9:58 PM

Bjelica has two threes. The last time he made two in a game was Jan. 11 at Memphis

Aaron Wiggins said SGA and Darius Bazley led the team in showering Poku with water to celebrate his first career triple double.

Uh Nemanja Bjelica has 10 points on 4-4 shooting.

Warriors lead Sacramento 48-25 with 5:59 left before halftime. – 9:54 PM

Aaron Wiggins said in high school him and Jaylen Hoard talked about playing in college together. That obviously didn’t happen but he is “grateful” to have the relationship with him and play on the same NBA team as him. – 9:51 PM

Aaron Wiggins said he saw “Baze and Shai go over and grab water, and I was like ‘yeah sure’” and that’s how the team decided to pour water on Aleksej Pokusevski following his first career triple double. – 9:50 PM

Aaron Wiggins on Aleksej Pokusevski “he’s been playing well, an all around game, we are happy for him. Congrats to him, I thought he played well. He helped lead [the team getting into a flow].” – 9:49 PM

Steve Kerr has never minced words about gun control. Ahead of tonight’s game, he addressed the mass shooting in Sacramento early this morning: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 9:48 PM

Steve Kerr didn’t think it was appropriate to talk about basketball ahead of Sunday’s game against the Kings in Sacramento, just blocks from the site of a mass shooting that killed six people

Warriors enter Q2 with 28-14 lead over Kings in SAC

-7/12 FG 3p, 2/9 inside arc

-went on 21-4 run in heart of Q1

-Wiggins 8, Poole/Green/Kuminga 6 each – 9:40 PM

Grizzlies on the road, Warriors at home. – 9:40 PM

Kings with a joke of a first quarter against Warriors. Not sure I got four quarters in me if this is way it’s gonna be. – 9:39 PM

Seven of the Warriors’ nine made FGs in the first quarter were threes – 9:39 PM

Warriors enter the second quarter with a 28-14 lead over Sacramento. Golden State is 7-12 from 3-point range. That’s the difference. – 9:38 PM

Good chance LA game will be the final buzzer of the 2021-22 NBA regular season (#Game1230) – 9:38 PM

The Kings and Warriors participating in a moment of silence before tonight’s game in Sacramento in the wake of this morning’s mass shooting just blocks from Golden 1 Center. pic.twitter.com/e9TBOVGtxo – 9:37 PM

Saturday vs. Sacramento: 6:30 p.m. PT

Sunday vs. OKC: 6:30 p.m. – 9:37 PM

6: @Jalen Green

2: Cade Cunningham, Tre Mann

1: Scottie Barnes, Evan Mobley, Moses Moody, Trey Murphy, Cam Thomas, Franz Wagner, @Josh Christopher

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

The Spurs have defeated the Trail Blazers. That means the Kings can be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss to the Warriors tonight. – 9:25 PM

Damion Lee is back in the rotation tonight. Didn’t play against Phoenix or Utah. – 9:24 PM

Gary Payton II is showing signs of discomfort in that left knee. Props to him for continuing to play though that game after game. – 9:20 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Jordan Poole has already knocked down a pair of triples, too. – 9:18 PM

Draymond Green gets the scoring started with a 3-pointer from the top of the key. Trey Lyles answers with a 3 of his own at the other end. – 9:14 PM

Jordan Poole vs. Davion Mitchell should be good. – 9:14 PM

Kings win the tip. Game on. – 9:11 PM

Are the Warriors still title contenders?

@Amin Elhassan tells @talkhoops why injuries could cost them a chance at a championship

#DubNation pic.twitter.com/B0Uxq33b0h – 9:11 PM

This is going to be Andrew Wiggins’ night. I can feel it. – 9:10 PM

Steve Kerr comments on the devastating mass shooting in downtown Sacramento. pic.twitter.com/wJ3OJ0Mc0V – 9:05 PM

Part of Steve Kerr’s comments on the mass shooting that happened early Sunday morning in downtown Sacramento. Six people were murdered, at least 12 others were injured. The shooting was just two blocks away from the Golden1 Center. pic.twitter.com/7SWgxaFN8n – 8:55 PM

Warriors starters tonight against the Kings:

Jordan Poole

Gary Payton II

Andrew Wiggins

Draymond Green

Kevon Looney – 8:55 PM

G – Davion Mitchell

G – Justin Holiday

F – Harrison Barnes

F – Trey Lyles

C – Damian Jones – 8:35 PM

Warriors starters tonight in Sacramento

Jordan Poole

Gary Payton II

Andrew Wiggins

Draymond Green

Kevon Looney – 8:34 PM

G – Davion Mitchell

G – Justin Holiday

F – Harrison Barnes

F – Trey Lyles

C – Damian Jones – 8:32 PM

Alex Len (back soreness) – OUT – 8:32 PM

“Got to talk” Jae Crowder from bench shouting at teammates on court as Wiggins got a backdoor opportunity.

Missed shot, but was fouled by McGee. Hits FTS. #Suns down seven as Paul scores on other end. – 8:25 PM

Thunder up three after Wiggins transition bucket. #Suns – 8:23 PM

‘You think about all the common-sense laws we could and should put in place . . . if our government had any guts and put others ahead of their own . . . re-election campaigns . . . ‘

-Warriors coach Steve Kerr, reacting to the mass shooting in Sacramento early Sunday morning. – 7:40 PM

The entirety of Kerr’s pregame availability was about the mass shooting in Sacramento. He said it didn’t feel right to talk basketball. – 7:36 PM

“It’s time for us to do something about it.”

Steve Kerr on Saturday’s mass shooting in Sacramento: pic.twitter.com/NtnAOdgLjv – 7:35 PM

Kings coach Alvin Gentry is asked about this morning’s mass shooting in Sacramento, just a few blocks from Golden 1 Center, calling the events “tragic” pic.twitter.com/bLdgHHTBOX – 7:35 PM

Steve Kerr called this morning’s mass shooting in Sacramento “devastating news” and “everyone with the Warriors shares your city’s grief.” – 7:32 PM

Steve Kerr starts his press conference by addressing the mass shooting in Sacramento this morning: “So many lives devastated. Everybody with the Warriors, we all share your city’s grief. There’s not a whole lot you can do or say, but we are all crushed today.” – 7:31 PM

Alvin Gentry says De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis have not been ruled out for the rest of the season, but neither will play tonight vs. the Warriors. – 7:24 PM

Alvin Gentry says Alex Len will play tonight vs. the Warriors. – 7:20 PM

Huge wins for Denver and Dallas today.

My guess at this point how the standings in west finish

3. Dallas 52

4. Golden State 52 wins

5. Denver 51 wins

6. Jazz 49 wins

7. Wolves 48 wins

Dallas has tiebreaker with Golden State and Denver – 6:51 PM

sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 6:07 PM

Waiting on the Knicks starting lineup – but for your enjoyment, the Magic starters tonight: Iggy Brazdeikas, Cole Anthony, RJ Hampton, Mo Bamba and Chuma Okeke. – 5:43 PM

sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 5:36 PM

In addition to Stephen Curry and James Wiseman, Klay Thompson, Andre Iguodala and Otto Porter Jr will not play in tonight’s game. – 5:34 PM

No Klay Thompson, Andre Iguodala, or Otto Porter Jr. tonight against Sacramento. Draymond Green will play. – 4:41 PM

Warriors will rest Klay Thompson, Andre Iguodala and Otto Porter Jr. tonight in Sacramento. Looks like Draymond Green will play though. – 4:39 PM

Klay Thompson, Andre Iguodala and Otto Porter Jr. are all out for the Warriors tonight in Sacramento. Resting on the second night of a back-to-back. Draymond Green will play. – 4:35 PM

Harrison Barnes @hbarnes

This MIL/DAL game is absolutely massive in the push for the 3rd seed between DAL and GSW. Remaining schedules. DAL has tiebreaker, GSW 1 game up. Dallas loses and GSW wins today it gets tough for Mavs, especially with it looking like LAL, NOP, SAS may have nothing to play for. pic.twitter.com/TNmiBznbzD – 3:12 PM

With 2:52 remaining, the Celtics are shooting 61.2% from the floor. If that continues, it’ll be the highest field-goal percentage against the Wizards this season. The current high is 56.6%, set twice, most recently by the Kings on Feb. 12. – 3:08 PM