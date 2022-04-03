Why are Chicago carjackings spiking?

Jessica “Chilli” Chilton delighted fans from the moment she debuted on Chicago PD. She gave such a spirited performance as an informant that the showrunners for Fire decided to recast her as the informant’s twin sister. She joined Fire as an ambulance driver in season 3, and was set up to be a mainstay character in the future.
Javier Sanchez Mendoza Jr., 24, allegedly recruited a Mexican migrant laborer bound for farm work in Georgia, brought her to live with him in his mobile home in Jesup, and repeatedly raped her for more than a year after making her believe they’d somehow been married, according to the feds.
In a violent relationship, the most terrifying time comes when the victim attempts to leave their abusive partner. By that point, the cycle of abuse probably escalated from emotional to physical, with the last straw coming when the partner on the receiving end tries to break free. While we don't...
The father of the man arrested for the shooting of multiple homeless men in Washington DC and New York says he is ‘crushed’ at the allegations facing his son.Gerald Brevard III was taken into custody in Washington DC on Tuesday and his father, Gerald Brevard Jr, told The Daily Beast that he was stunned at the violence that had unfolded.“This has all come as a surprise. I never thought he would be violent. He was always mild-mannered,”said Mr Brevard Jr, who lives in Las Vegas.Mr Brevard III was unarmed when he was apprehended in the nation’s capital and he...
D.C. police found five fetuses at a Capitol Hill home on Wednesday, the department says. WUSA 9 has connected the discovery to one of the nine anti-abortion activists charged this week with two federal civil rights offenses over a blockade at a D.C. clinic in October 2020. The medical examiner’s...
March 15 (UPI) -- Authorities said on Tuesday that they have arrested the man they believe stalked and shot several homeless people -- killing two -- as they slept in New York City and Washington, D.C., this month. The Washington Metro Police Department said they arrested the man in the...
SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits are designed to help low-income individuals and families buy healthy food. Around 41.5million people nationwide claim food stamps and the money is provided through an electronic benefits transfer (EBT) card. EBT cards are used similar to a debit cards and food can be bought...
Police have discovered five fetuses at the Washington D.C. home of an anti-abortion activist who was one of nine people indicted this week on federal charges for blocking access to a reproductive health center, CBS affiliate WUSA9 reports. Police went to the home of Lauren Handy, 28, who the DOJ...
The ex-boyfriend of missing Florida mother Cassie Carli sent chilling text messages to her father before she was found buried in a “shallow grave” in Alabama, it has been revealed.Ms Carli, 37, went missing on 27 March after meeting her former boyfriend Marcus Spanevelo for a visitation with their four-year-old daughter Saylor near Navarre Beach in Florida.A major search operation lasting almost a week ended on Sunday with the police finding her body in a barn in Alabama, with identification confirmed through a distinctive tattoo, the Santa Rosa County sheriff’s office announced at a news conference.Mr Spanevelo, who has ties...
A suspect is now in custody in connection to a string of attacks targeting homeless people in New York City and Washington, D.C. Police say the suspect is being questioned Tuesday morning by homicide detectives. NBC’s Garrett Haake reports for TODAY.March 15, 2022.
Black Americans are leaving city centers and moving to the suburbs, drawn by affordable housing, lower crime and more amenities as part of a trend that's been accelerating for decades, according to the 2020 Census. Twenty-three of the biggest cities in the US lost black residents in the 2020 count....
The widow of D.C. police officer Jeffrey Smith, who took his own life nine days after the U.S. Capitol riots, says her husband was never the same after he was attacked on that fateful day. Erin Smith received an email earlier this month from Washington, D.C., officials saying her husband's...
There is no doubt that a 1992 reform to address Ohio’s damaging overincarceration of youth had a dramatic and beneficial impact on keeping young people out of prison and closer to home through improved community rehabilitation. When RECLAIM Ohio went into force, Ohio had 11 juvenile prisons housing about...
An Indianapolis man who vanished ten day ago during a West Coast RV trip has been found dead on a mountain in Nevada, where his wife was discovered alive. The couple's nephew, Travis Peters, said that Ron Barker, 72, and Beverly Barker, 69, were found on Tuesday evening west of Silver Peak, Nevada - a remote area located more than three hours northwest of Las Vegas.
