ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Why are Chicago carjackings spiking?

By Southport Corridor Chicago
southportcorridorchicago.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCNN’s Ryan Young reports on the rise in carjackings across the country and...

southportcorridorchicago.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Why did Dora Madison Burge leave Chicago Fire?

Jessica “Chilli” Chilton delighted fans from the moment she debuted on Chicago PD. She gave such a spirited performance as an informant that the showrunners for Fire decided to recast her as the informant’s twin sister. She joined Fire as an ambulance driver in season 3, and was set up to be a mainstay character in the future.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
The Independent

Father of man accused of attacking homeless in DC and NYC says he’s ‘crushed’ about arrest

The father of the man arrested for the shooting of multiple homeless men in Washington DC and New York says he is ‘crushed’ at the allegations facing his son.Gerald Brevard III was taken into custody in Washington DC on Tuesday and his father, Gerald Brevard Jr, told The Daily Beast that he was stunned at the violence that had unfolded.“This has all come as a surprise. I never thought he would be violent. He was always mild-mannered,”said Mr Brevard Jr, who lives in Las Vegas.Mr Brevard III was unarmed when he was apprehended in the nation’s capital and he...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjackings#Cnn
The Independent

Ex-boyfriend of missing Cassie Carli sent chilling texts to her father before she was found in shallow grave

The ex-boyfriend of missing Florida mother Cassie Carli sent chilling text messages to her father before she was found buried in a “shallow grave” in Alabama, it has been revealed.Ms Carli, 37, went missing on 27 March after meeting her former boyfriend Marcus Spanevelo for a visitation with their four-year-old daughter Saylor near Navarre Beach in Florida.A major search operation lasting almost a week ended on Sunday with the police finding her body in a barn in Alabama, with identification confirmed through a distinctive tattoo, the Santa Rosa County sheriff’s office announced at a news conference.Mr Spanevelo, who has ties...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
TODAY.com

Man accused of targeting homeless people in custody

A suspect is now in custody in connection to a string of attacks targeting homeless people in New York City and Washington, D.C. Police say the suspect is being questioned Tuesday morning by homicide detectives. NBC’s Garrett Haake reports for TODAY.March 15, 2022.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Mail

Black population shrinks in 23 of America's 100 biggest cities as residents move to suburbs in search of affordable housing, lower crime and more amenities, census data show

Black Americans are leaving city centers and moving to the suburbs, drawn by affordable housing, lower crime and more amenities as part of a trend that's been accelerating for decades, according to the 2020 Census. Twenty-three of the biggest cities in the US lost black residents in the 2020 count....
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Tragedy for elderly couple that vanished while driving RV through Nevada: Husband, 72, is found dead and his wife, 69, is airlifted to hospital after their empty camper is discovered stuck in the mud

An Indianapolis man who vanished ten day ago during a West Coast RV trip has been found dead on a mountain in Nevada, where his wife was discovered alive. The couple's nephew, Travis Peters, said that Ron Barker, 72, and Beverly Barker, 69, were found on Tuesday evening west of Silver Peak, Nevada - a remote area located more than three hours northwest of Las Vegas.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy