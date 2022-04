UPDATE: The project is out now. Last night out of nowhere, Dreamville announced that today, they were going to be releasing a mixtape with DJ Drama. The DJ is scheduled to do a set with Wayne, Jeezy and Tip at Dreamville Fest this weekend, but this was a total surprise. The thought of rappers like J. Cole, J.I.D. and the rest of the crew on a Gangsta Grillz tape was fun for fans and at 7PM EST, the tape will be out everywhere.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO