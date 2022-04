Aljamain Sterling has a plan to keep Petr Yan from implementing his gameplan in their upcoming rematch at UFC 273. Just over a year since the duo squared off at UFC 259, Sterling and Yan will finally meet to unify the UFC bantamweight title on April 9 in Jacksonville, Florida. The rematch is one of the most hotly anticipated in recent UFC history, given the controversial ending to the first bout and the buildup of tensions between Sterling and Yan since.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 15 HOURS AGO