The quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League start on Tuesday with a big clash in England as Manchester City host Atletico Madrid in the first leg. City are looking to get back to the final after falling short a season ago, but they enter this stage of the competition as one of the favorites to win it all. Atleti, meanwhile, are underdogs, a role that has fit them well in past seasons with numerous deep runs. City are the favorites, but a draw for Atleti in this one would give them all of the momentum ahead of the second leg next week. Check out all of our experts picks for this match, and the rest of the Champions League action. And make sure not to miss some bold predictions for the Champions League quarterfinals as well.

UEFA ・ 1 DAY AGO