ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Chris Pine Hasn’t Read the ‘Star Trek 4’ Script

By Matt Singer
94.3 Lite FM
94.3 Lite FM
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you were surprised to hear last month that the most recent big-screen crew of the Starship Enterprise were finally going to get a fourth movie, you weren’t alone. In fact, the crew itself was in the dark about the film too. They apparently found out about it when the announcement...

943litefm.com

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
94.3 Lite FM
94.3 Lite FM

18K+

Followers

10K+

Posts

3M+

Views

Follow 94.3 Lite FM and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
CinemaBlend

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Captain Kirk Has A Sweet Exchange With William Shatner And Cue The Awws

William Shatner originated the role of Captain James T. Kirk in the Star Trek franchise, and Chris Pine succeeded him for the Kevin timeline-set movies. Now a third actor will get to tackle the character in his adult years, as The Vampire Diaries’ Paul Wesley has been cast as Kirk for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2. The first official image of Wesley on the set of the upcoming Paramount+ series dropped yesterday (a week after the first trailer came out), and now he and Shatner have shared a sweet exchange that’ll surely warm the hearts of many Star Trek fans.
MOVIES
Variety

Box Office: Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum’s ‘The Lost City’ Takes Down ‘The Batman’ With $31 Million Debut

Click here to read the full article. Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum’s screwball romantic comedy “The Lost City” collected $31 million at North American theaters over the weekend, a promising sign that Netflix hasn’t completely seized on the meet-cute market. Of course, Paramount, which is behind “The Lost City,” did not rely only on positive reviews — or the tease of Tatum’s bare behind — to fuel ticket sales. The on-screen chemistry between Bullock and Tatum, who were inescapable on social media, billboards and in trailers while promoting the film, were key in getting audiences to cinemas. That’s a huge accomplishment in...
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Disney’s Don’t Say Gay Backlash Has Resulted In A Change To Chris Evans’ Lightyear Movie

The Walt Disney Company has faced backlash, particularly this past week, as a Florida bill that would ban the discussion of sexual orientation or gender identity in primary school classrooms was passed by the state's Senate. Last week, numerous Pixar employees and their "allies" took the opportunity to issue a statement that the House of Mouse has previously “shaved down” the studio’s attempts to depict the LGBTQ+ community in animated films “to crumbs.” Now it looks like Disney is responding with a change to the upcoming film Lightyear.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Hemsworth
Person
Chris Pine
Person
Quentin Tarantino
TODAY.com

Angela Bassett says the 'Black Panther' sequel will 'top' the 1st film

Angela Bassett appeared on Monday’s episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and briefly teased what fans can expect from the highly anticipated “Black Panther” sequel. When host Ellen DeGeneres asked Bassett if she could provide a few small details about the upcoming film, the actor initially replied, “Not one single thing.”
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Black Adam’s Dwayne Johnson Reacts To The Box Office Success Of The Batman

Although Ben Affleck has held down the Batman mantle in the DC Extended Universe mantle since 2016, until this past weekend, DC Comics’ Caped Crusader hadn’t led a live-action solo movie since 2012’s The Dark Knight Rises. But now the Robert Pattinson-led The Batman is here and it’s gotten off to a great start at the box office, making $128.5 million domestically over its first days of availability to the public. Now Black Adam star Dwayne Johnson has commended The Batman on its successful first weekend.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Could Hugh Jackman Actually Play Wolverine In Deadpool 3? Here’s What Ryan Reynolds Thinks

Hugh Jackman Hollywood career launched in 2000 when he debuted as Wolverine in X-Men, and his run as the character lasted until 2017’s Logan. Since then, Jackman has said on numerous occasions that he doesn’t plan to don the adamanitum claws again, but that hasn’t stopped Ryan Reynolds from expressing interest in getting a proper cinematic Wolverine/Deadpool team-up. Many fans online have pitched for that to happen in Deadpool 3 (which was originally the plan), and Reynolds is game for this.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star Trek#Paramount Pictures#The Starship Enterprise#Wandavision
ComicBook

Shawn Levy Confirms His Intention to Put Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in a Movie Together

Director Shawn Levy confirmed he has every intention of placing Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman together in a future movie. After the announcement that Levy and Reynolds will reunite in Deadpool 3, that movie very well could be the Merc With a Mouth's first official Marvel Studios film. Today's Netflix release of The Adam Project featured the director and actor working together again, following in the footsteps of their collaboration in Free Guy. With Levy and Reynolds both confirmed for Deadpool 3, could Hugh Jackman's Wolverine be far behind?
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Steven Spielberg told Michael Bay to stop making Transformers movies

Michael Bay is back in cinemas at the moment with AmbuLAnce starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as brothers who perform a heist and end up using an occupied ambulance as a getaway vehicle. While Bay is known for his enjoyably bombastic blockbusters, many consider a certain Autobot franchise as a fairly long stain on his career.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

NCIS: Hawai'i star Vanessa Lachey reacts to big series announcement

NCIS Hawai'i star Vanessa Lachey has reacted to the series being renewed for a second season. Following the announcement, the Love Is Blind host – who plays NCIS Hawai'i lead Jane Tennant – took to Instagram to share her excitement. The newest spin-off in the franchise has been...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Jason Momoa Lands Big New TV Role

Jason Momoa is returning to Apple TV+ for another big role. Momoa will star in Chief of War, a historical drama series about Hawaii. The Aquaman star is also co-writing the script with Thomas Pa'a Sibbett, who co-wrote Momoa's 2018 action movie Braven. Chief of War will track the story...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
ComicBook

Suicide Squad: New Image Of Jared Leto's Joker From David Ayer Cut

A new image of Jared Leto's Joker from David Ayer's unseen cut of Suicide Squad has been released. ReleaseTheAyerCut leaked the image earlier today on Twitter and from what we can see, Joker had another scene that took place in his purple Lamborghini. The image itself is kind of blurry, but it features Leto's Joker driving his purple Lamborghini while looking at the roof of the car, and we can assume Batman is the cause of the event.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Avengers: Endgame's Sebastian Stan Says Movie was "Tough to Shoot" for One Big Reason

Next month marks three years since Avengers: Endgame hit theaters, and it's still a big topic of discussion for Marvel fans and stars alike. Pretty much every big name in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has stories to share about their time making the iconic film, and the latest tidbit comes from Sebastian Stan. Stan first joined the MCU as Bucky Barnes when Captain America: The First Avenger was released in 2011, and he went on to appear in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and most recently starred in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney+. The actor also made a cameo appearance in Black Panther. During a recent chat with the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Stan revealed why Endgame was "tough to shoot."
MOVIES
ScreenCrush

‘Morbius’ Director Reveals the Film’s Surprising Post-Credits Scene

NOTE: The following post contains SPOILERS for Morbius. Typically, movie studios are very protective of their movie’s endings — and especially secretive about their post-credits scenes. When Marvel shows their films to critics, they sometimes don’t leave out the post-credits scenes on purpose. I know of several cases where in early screenings Marvel movies had no post-credits scenes, and then by the time the film actually opened in theaters, there it was. These teases are the sorts of things studios feel are a genuine selling point for fans; they are so desperate not to have them spoiled that they’ll pay their $15 to see the movie on opening day.
MOVIES
BGR.com

Doctor Strange 2 runtime leaked, and it’s great news for MCU fans

The hype around the Doctor Strange sequel is at No Way Home levels right now, and that’s all thanks to the multiverse aspect of the film. That will be enough to sell plenty of tickets ahead of the premiere, and we’ll soon see preorders start online. Theaters are already getting ready for the next MCU event, and one of them might have leaked the Doctor Strange 2 runtime.
MOVIES
Collider

Chris Hemsworth Wraps on 'Extraction 2' and Reveals Details About Train Stunt

One of the biggest surprises on Netflix in the last couple of years was the great action film Extraction directed by Sam Hargrave. The Chris Hemsworth starring film was so well received a sequel was quickly greenlit after its initial April 2020 release. The sequel has been filming for a while and Hemsworth throughout the production has shared many behind-the-scenes glimpses at the upcoming film. Now, both Hemsworth and Hargrave have revealed that the star has wrapped filming on Extraction 2.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Disney is developing a live-action Toy Story movie

Disney is reportedly working on another live-action remake of one of its most beloved films. This time it’s the Pixar classic Toy Story that’s getting a live-action facelift, with Jon Favreau allegedly in talks to direct the picture. According to a source close to the project, the House of Mouse wants Favreau because “he made it look like lions can talk, so this should be a piece of piss.”
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Kraven The Hunter: An Updated Cast List, Including Russell Crowe And Ariana DeBose

Following in the wake of Venom, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, and Morbius, Sony has big plans for the future of blockbusters vaguely related to Spider-Man. The franchise, known as Sony's Spider-Man Universe, is presently making a number of big projects, all of which are based on beloved villains and lesser-known supporting characters from the wall-crawler’s corner of the world in Marvel Comics. The various movies are all at different stages of development, but the next one set to debut will be J.C. Chandor’s Kraven The Hunter – which is not only well under way, but has put together a stellar ensemble cast.
MOVIES
94.3 Lite FM

94.3 Lite FM

Poughkeepsie, NY
18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://943litefm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy