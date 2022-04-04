Union continues program's best start; Dutchmen improve to 9-0

On Tuesday night, the Shenendehowa girls and boys lacrosse teams and Shaker boys lacrosse team recorded Suburban Council wins. Both playing Ballston Spa, Shen boys won 12-10 and girls 22-8, while Shaker beat Bethlehem at home 12-8.
Sam Falace is headed to Pitt next fall, but was electric for Colonie in Suburban Council play on Wednesday. Falace recorded 12 K's, 1H, 0R while also recording a one run home run for the Raiders in their 6-0 win over Guilderland.
ALBANY - There was big excitement in Albany City Hall as some very special guests arrived. The special guests were members of the Green Tech boys' basketball team. Mayor Kathy Sheehan honored them for their amazing season, coming up one game shy of a state title. Each one was honored...
