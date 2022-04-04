ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Amber Alert Issued for 2 Wyoming Children

By Nick Perkins
 3 days ago
An Amber Alert has been issued for two children in Wyoming on Sunday night. According to an Amber Alert, a 4-year-old female named Aspen Marie Roth and...

AM 1400 The Cowboy

Casper Breaks 60-Year Old ‘All Time Low’ Temperature Record for March

It has been uncommonly cold, even by Wyoming standards this week, which is why it's no surprise that Casper just broke a long standing temperature record. The temperature this morning (Thursday, March 10th, 2022) reached -25° at the Casper–Natrona County International Airport, beating out the previously record all time March low of -21°, recorded back in 1965. In almost sixty years, that record had never been beaten.
CASPER, WY
