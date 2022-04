The General Dynamics/Lockheed Martin F-16 "Fighting Falcon" is the most prolific jet fighter in the world. Organizations and militaries across the globe use this tested and true multi-role airframe for a variety of applications. One of those organizations is the Oklahoma National Guard. Although this bird is about as reliable as they come, they aren't immune from crashing. Unfortunately, that's exactly what happened in Southwest Louisiana this week.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO