ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

These Grammys 2022 Memes Are More Entertaining Than the Show Itself

By Jason Pham
StyleCaster
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCome for the music, stay for the tweets. The best Grammy memes of 2022 prove that what happens on the internet is just as entertaining as what happens on television (and sometimes more.) The 64th annual Grammy Awards were held on April 3, 2022, at the MGM Grand Garden...

stylecaster.com

Comments / 0

Related
WDBO

Trevor Noah says Grammys can entertain, tackle world issues

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — The Grammy Awards is a festive vibe celebrating music’s best, but host Trevor Noah says the show may touch on some serious topics such as the ongoing crisis in Ukraine. “I think the show is going to find the right place and...
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock defends Will Smith in fresh comments about slap

Chris Rock has seemingly defended Will Smith in a fresh exchange between him and a fan while continuing on his stand-up tour. The Madagascar star, who was performing at The Wilbur theatre in Boston on Thursday, was quick to disagree with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
City
New York City, NY
State
California State
Las Vegas, NV
Entertainment
State
Nevada State
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
State
Illinois State
New York City, NY
Entertainment
Essence

'14 Years Later, Our Paths Crossed': 5 Times Celebrity Women Fell In Love With Men From Their Past

From an old friend to a former beau, see stars who reconnected with, married, and even remarried a guy from their past. Whether she’s performing on stage or simply posting on Instagram, singer Monica is always going to show love to and represent for rapper Corey Miller, known as C-Murder. If you haven’t been following, the two were an item in the ’90s. The New Orleans native, who is the brother of Master P, was sentenced to life in prison in 2009 for the shooting death of a teen named Steve Thomas at a nightclub in 2002. But witnesses have since come forward claiming Miller’s innocence and allege that they were forced by police to give false information and testify against him. Since then, there’s been a major push to get him released, with attorney Benjamin Crump joining his legal team, Kim Kardashian getting involved, and Monica leading the way.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Big Show
Person
Brandi Carlile
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Daniel Caesar
Person
Trevor Noah
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Jon Batiste
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Ed Sheeran
Person
Tony Bennett
Primetimer

5 Reasons American Song Contest Might Be Better Than America Itself

Now that it's debut episode has aired, it seems possible that American Song Contest will be better than America itself. That may seem like a hyperbolic way to describe a weekly music competition — especially one that's inspired by the decidedly foreign Eurovision Song Contest — but take a look at these five supporting arguments and see if you agree.
MUSIC
Page Six

Chris Rock’s brother Kenny says Oscars slap ‘eats’ at him: ‘You just belittled him’

Chris Rock’s younger brother Kenny said it “eats” at him to watch footage of his sibling being slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars – and called for the actor to be stripped of his Academy Award. Kenny Rock told the Los Angeles Times that he initially thought Smith’s action was staged, but realized it was all too real when the “King Richard” star hurled the F-word at Chris. Kenny said he first heard about the on-stage incident while he was riding the A train in Brooklyn and a friend contacted him, but the signal was poor and he could not see...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grammy Awards#Academy Awards#Television#Mgm Grand Garden Arena#The Beverly Hilton Hotel#The Park Sheraton Hotel
Popculture

Scott Bakula's Next Big TV Gig After 'NCIS: New Orleans' Revealed

Scott Bakula's first new television series since NCIS: New Orleans was canceled last year might remind viewers of Yellowstone. The former Star Trek: Enterprise star will lead Unbroken, an NBC drama pilot written and created by Shaun Cassidy. The new series will focus on three ranch families in California. The...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy