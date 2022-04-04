ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joni Mitchell fans moved after Bonnie Raitt helps singer as she introduces Brandi Carlile

By Roisin O'Connor
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PIGfB_0eyPQyIY00

Joni Mitchell fans were overjoyed when the legendary artist made an appearance at this year’s Grammy Awards.

The 78-year-old had earlier been announced as a presenter at the live ceremony in Las Vegas, where she introduced singer Brandi Carlile for a live performance. The moment took place seven years after she suffered a brain aneurysm at her home in Los Angeles.

Fans were moved as fellow artist Bonnie Raitt appeared onstage with the Canadian artist, and helped her read out a word from the telepromter.

“Very important to remember that Joni Mitchell had a brain aneurysm in 2015, and couldn’t talk or walk. It’s a miracle she’s on that stage right now and I’m so proud of her,” one fan tweeted.

“Bonnie Raitt helping Joni Mitchell with a word on the teleprompter…Lady Gaga’s ‘I got you’ to Liza Minnelli… these little moments of kindness and humanity are just the best,” said journalist William Brangham.

“Joni Mitchell and Bonnie Raitt onstage together, introducing Brandi Carlile.... the power,” music writer Anna Zeleski tweeted.

The moment with Raitt reminded audience members of a touching segment at the Oscars last week, when Lady Gaga assisted Liza Minelli while presenting an award together.

Follow live updates from the Grammy Awards here . See the updated list of winners in full here .

Comments / 4

