2022 Valero Texas Open prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player
J.J. Spaun is the ninth first-time winner on the PGA Tour this season.
He’s also earned his first and the final spot in all in the 2022 Masters Tournament, which starts in five days at Augusta National Golf Club.
Sunday at TPC San Antonio, Spaun overcame an opening-hole double bogey to win, the first golfer take card as double bogey on the first hole of a final round yet still go on to win since Tiger Woods at the 2008 U.S. Open.
His final-round 69 included five birdies 12 pars, including the last four holes, to pocket the $1,548,000 first-place prize.
Matt Jones and Matt Kuchar finished tied fore second, two shots back. Four golfers finished tied for fourth, three back, including Charles Howell III, who recorded his 98th top-10 finish in 603 starts on the PGA Tour.
Check out the prize money payouts for the entire field at the 2022 Valero Texas Open.
Finish Player Score Money
1 J.J. Spaun -13 $1,548,000
T2 Matt Jones -11 $765,400
T2 Matt Kuchar -11 $765,400
T4 Adam Hadwin -10 $344,000
T4 Troy Merritt -10 $344,000
T4 Charles Howell III -10 $344,000
T4 Beau Hossler -10 $344,000
T8 Keegan Bradley -9 $234,350
T8 Matthias Schwab -9 $234,350
T8 Gary Woodland -9 $234,350
T8 Brendon Todd -9 $234,350
T8 Dylan Frittelli -9 $234,350
T13 Zach Johnson -8 $158,670
T13 Mito Pereira -8 $158,670
T13 Anirban Lahiri -8 $158,670
T13 Si Woo Kim -8 $158,670
T13 Scott Stallings -8 $158,670
T18 Rasmus Hojgaard -7 $92,606
T18 Henrik Stenson -7 $92,606
T18 Nate Lashley -7 $92,606
T18 Scott Gutschewski -7 $92,606
T18 Jhonattan Vegas -7 $92,606
T18 Aaron Baddeley -7 $92,606
T18 Lucas Glover -7 $92,606
T18 Kevin Streelman -7 $92,606
T18 Kevin Chappell -7 $92,606
T18 Denny McCarthy -7 $92,606
T18 Brandt Snedeker -7 $92,606
T29 Jared Wolfe -6 $55,112
T29 Vincent Whaley -6 $55,112
T29 Tony Finau -6 $55,112
T29 Martin Laird -6 $55,112
T29 Richard Bland -6 $55,112
T29 Aaron Rai -6 $55,112
T35 Jordan Spieth -5 $41,925
T35 Corey Conners -5 $41,925
T35 Robert MacIntyre -5 $41,925
T35 Adam Long -5 $41,925
T35 Chris Kirk -5 $41,925
T35 Maverick McNealy -5 $41,925
T41 Andrew Putnam -4 $30,530
T41 C.T. Pan -4 $30,530
T41 Greyson Sigg -4 $30,530
T41 John Huh -4 $30,530
T41 J.T. Poston -4 $30,530
T41 Chad Ramey -4 $30,530
T41 Peter Malnati -4 $30,530
T48 David Skinns -3 $22,308
T48 Richy Werenski -3 $22,308
T48 William McGirt -3 $22,308
T48 Brendan Steele -3 $22,308
T48 Ryan Palmer -3 $22,308
T53 Chesson Hadley -2 $20,244
T53 Henrik Norlander -2 $20,244
T53 Lanto Griffin -2 $20,244
T53 Roger Sloan -2 $20,244
T53 Luke List -2 $20,244
T58 Luke Donald -1 $19,522
T58 Patrick Rodgers -1 $19,522
T58 Hudson Swafford -1 $19,522
T61 Austin Smotherman E $19,092
T61 Russell Knox E $19,092
T63 Bill Haas 1 $18,576
T63 Davis Riley 1 $18,576
T63 Ben Martin 1 $18,576
T63 Seung-yul Noh 1 $18,576
T67 Sahith Theegala 2 $18,060
T67 Doc Redman 2 $18,060
T69 Peter Uihlein 3 $17,716
T69 James Hahn 3 $17,716
T71 Jim Herman 6 $17,372
T71 Wyndham Clark 6 $17,372
Comments / 0