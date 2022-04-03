ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 Valero Texas Open prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player

By Todd Kelly
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
Photo: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

J.J. Spaun is the ninth first-time winner on the PGA Tour this season.

He’s also earned his first and the final spot in all in the 2022 Masters Tournament, which starts in five days at Augusta National Golf Club.

Sunday at TPC San Antonio, Spaun overcame an opening-hole double bogey to win, the first golfer take card as double bogey on the first hole of a final round yet still go on to win since Tiger Woods at the 2008 U.S. Open.

His final-round 69 included five birdies 12 pars, including the last four holes, to pocket the $1,548,000 first-place prize.

Matt Jones and Matt Kuchar finished tied fore second, two shots back. Four golfers finished tied for fourth, three back, including Charles Howell III, who recorded his 98th top-10 finish in 603 starts on the PGA Tour.

Check out the prize money payouts for the entire field at the 2022 Valero Texas Open.

Finish Player Score Money

1 J.J. Spaun -13 $1,548,000

T2 Matt Jones -11 $765,400

T2 Matt Kuchar -11 $765,400

T4 Adam Hadwin -10 $344,000

T4 Troy Merritt -10 $344,000

T4 Charles Howell III -10 $344,000

T4 Beau Hossler -10 $344,000

T8 Keegan Bradley -9 $234,350

T8 Matthias Schwab -9 $234,350

T8 Gary Woodland -9 $234,350

T8 Brendon Todd -9 $234,350

T8 Dylan Frittelli -9 $234,350

T13 Zach Johnson -8 $158,670

T13 Mito Pereira -8 $158,670

T13 Anirban Lahiri -8 $158,670

T13 Si Woo Kim -8 $158,670

T13 Scott Stallings -8 $158,670

T18 Rasmus Hojgaard -7 $92,606

T18 Henrik Stenson -7 $92,606

T18 Nate Lashley -7 $92,606

T18 Scott Gutschewski -7 $92,606

T18 Jhonattan Vegas -7 $92,606

T18 Aaron Baddeley -7 $92,606

T18 Lucas Glover -7 $92,606

T18 Kevin Streelman -7 $92,606

T18 Kevin Chappell -7 $92,606

T18 Denny McCarthy -7 $92,606

T18 Brandt Snedeker -7 $92,606

T29 Jared Wolfe -6 $55,112

T29 Vincent Whaley -6 $55,112

T29 Tony Finau -6 $55,112

T29 Martin Laird -6 $55,112

T29 Richard Bland -6 $55,112

T29 Aaron Rai -6 $55,112

T35 Jordan Spieth -5 $41,925

T35 Corey Conners -5 $41,925

T35 Robert MacIntyre -5 $41,925

T35 Adam Long -5 $41,925

T35 Chris Kirk -5 $41,925

T35 Maverick McNealy -5 $41,925

T41 Andrew Putnam -4 $30,530

T41 C.T. Pan -4 $30,530

T41 Greyson Sigg -4 $30,530

T41 John Huh -4 $30,530

T41 J.T. Poston -4 $30,530

T41 Chad Ramey -4 $30,530

T41 Peter Malnati -4 $30,530

T48 David Skinns -3 $22,308

T48 Richy Werenski -3 $22,308

T48 William McGirt -3 $22,308

T48 Brendan Steele -3 $22,308

T48 Ryan Palmer -3 $22,308

T53 Chesson Hadley -2 $20,244

T53 Henrik Norlander -2 $20,244

T53 Lanto Griffin -2 $20,244

T53 Roger Sloan -2 $20,244

T53 Luke List -2 $20,244

T58 Luke Donald -1 $19,522

T58 Patrick Rodgers -1 $19,522

T58 Hudson Swafford -1 $19,522

T61 Austin Smotherman E $19,092

T61 Russell Knox E $19,092

T63 Bill Haas 1 $18,576

T63 Davis Riley 1 $18,576

T63 Ben Martin 1 $18,576

T63 Seung-yul Noh 1 $18,576

T67 Sahith Theegala 2 $18,060

T67 Doc Redman 2 $18,060

T69 Peter Uihlein 3 $17,716

T69 James Hahn 3 $17,716

T71 Jim Herman 6 $17,372

T71 Wyndham Clark 6 $17,372

