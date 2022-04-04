ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Tyler, The Creator Wins Best Rap Album At 64th Annual Grammy Awards: See All The Winners

By Kyle Eustice
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLas Vegas, NV – The 64th Annual Grammy Awards were in full swing at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday (April 3). The premiere ceremony kicked off at 12:30 p.m. PST inside in the Marquee Ballroom where Grammys were given out in categories such as Best Global...

