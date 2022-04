Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash announced that Ben Simmons (herniated disc) will miss the remainder of the 2021/22 regular season, as their play-in. Simmons is still ramping up in practices with the Nets and could make a return later on in the playoffs, but don't expect him back any time before then. The Nets would certainly like for Simmons to make his debut with the team sooner rather than later, but they will continue to be patient with the star as he works back from his lingering back problems.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO