9-1-1 season 5 spoilers: Is a Maddie spotlight episode coming?

cartermatt.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we prepare for 9-1-1 season 5 to return to Fox in a little more than a week, what is there to look forward to? We know there will be a lot more Maddie, as Jennifer Love Hewitt’s character as now back in Los Angeles after some time...

cartermatt.com

tvinsider.com

‘9-1-1’ Preview: What to Expect When Maddie & Chimney Return (VIDEO)

There are some wild calls ahead when 9-1-1 returns with its spring premiere on March 21, but perhaps what we’re most looking forward to is when we see Howie “Chimney” Han (Kenneth Choi) and Maddie Kendall (Jennifer Love Hewitt) again. As you’ll recall, Maddie left earlier this...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

9-1-1 boss responds to latest episode's romance twist

9-1-1 has finally returned to screens for the second half of season 5, and with it came a very unexpected romance twist. In last night's (March 21) episode 'Outside Looking In', Evan 'Buck' Buckley (Oliver Stark) shares a kiss with newcomer Lucy (Arielle Kebbel), before asking girlfriend Taylor (Megan West) to move in with him. Awkward.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Courtney Hope Shares Heartbreaking News: ‘This One Is a Difficult One’

Genoa City star is mourning her “dear friend” and “mentor”. Young & Restless star Courtney Hope took to her social media to share the heartbreaking passing of a friend and colleague she considered a “visionary” and her “mentor”. She called the loss a “difficult one,” which means she’s been shaken to the core, so our hearts truly go out to her at this difficult time.
CELEBRITIES
Jennifer Love Hewitt
Essence

'14 Years Later, Our Paths Crossed': 5 Times Celebrity Women Fell In Love With Men From Their Past

From an old friend to a former beau, see stars who reconnected with, married, and even remarried a guy from their past. Whether she’s performing on stage or simply posting on Instagram, singer Monica is always going to show love to and represent for rapper Corey Miller, known as C-Murder. If you haven’t been following, the two were an item in the ’90s. The New Orleans native, who is the brother of Master P, was sentenced to life in prison in 2009 for the shooting death of a teen named Steve Thomas at a nightclub in 2002. But witnesses have since come forward claiming Miller’s innocence and allege that they were forced by police to give false information and testify against him. Since then, there’s been a major push to get him released, with attorney Benjamin Crump joining his legal team, Kim Kardashian getting involved, and Monica leading the way.
RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

'90 Day Fiance' Star Speaks out After Skipping 'Tell All' Episode

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers were surprised to see a cast member missing from Sunday's Season 5 tell-all. Caleb Greenwood, whose relationship with Alina Kozhevnikova was featured in the season, was nowhere to be found. Greenwood, 28, wished his fellow 90 Day Fiance stars well and said next week's episode would include an update on his relationship.
TV SERIES
Page Six

Bruce Willis pictured for first time since aphasia diagnosis reveal

Bruce Willis was all smiles as he snuggled with his wife in a pair of touching photos – his first public appearance since she announced his heartbreaking aphasia diagnosis. “Mom & Dad in their favorite habitat,” Emma Heming Willis captioned the two images she posted Wednesday on Instagram, along with the hashtag #offthegrid. The couple’s 10-year-old daughter Mabel Ray Willis took the snaps of her parents, who celebrated their 13th anniversary last month, sitting on a fallen trunk in the woods. Emma, 43, has thanked fans for their outpouring of love after announcing the 67-year-old actor was diagnosed with aphasia, a condition that affects the...
CELEBRITIES
startattle.com

The Gilded Age (Season 1 Episode 9) Season finale, HBO, “Let The Tournament Begin” trailer, release date

As Marian prepares to embark on a new adventure, Ada and Aurora rush to stop her before it’s too late. Startattle.com – The Gilded Age | HBO. With Gladys’ debut ball fast approaching, the clash between Bertha and Mrs. Astor has consequences for all of New York society. The discovery of a shocking letter changes everything for Peggy. Baudin lays out his double life.
TV SERIES

