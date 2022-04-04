9-1-1 season 5 spoilers: Is a Maddie spotlight episode coming?
As we prepare for 9-1-1 season 5 to return to Fox in a little more than a week, what is there to look forward to? We know there will be a lot more Maddie, as Jennifer Love Hewitt’s character as now back in Los Angeles after some time...
Jennifer Love Hewitt is back on 9-1-1 — but Maddie is definitely still struggling. In Hewitt's last episode, which aired in October 2021, Maddie was struggling with being a new mom and dropped off her and Chimney's (Kenneth Choi) baby at the fire station — and left town. Not long after, Chimney packed up his car and the baby and set out to find her.
There's drama even behind the scenes of Power Book IV: Force Season 1. Power Book IV: Force Season 1, the fourth volume in the Power Universe, is almost complete on Starz. Some spectators expected it to be followed quickly by Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 2, but 50 Cent has shut that down.
There are some wild calls ahead when 9-1-1 returns with its spring premiere on March 21, but perhaps what we’re most looking forward to is when we see Howie “Chimney” Han (Kenneth Choi) and Maddie Kendall (Jennifer Love Hewitt) again. As you’ll recall, Maddie left earlier this...
9-1-1 has finally returned to screens for the second half of season 5, and with it came a very unexpected romance twist. In last night's (March 21) episode 'Outside Looking In', Evan 'Buck' Buckley (Oliver Stark) shares a kiss with newcomer Lucy (Arielle Kebbel), before asking girlfriend Taylor (Megan West) to move in with him. Awkward.
Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
Genoa City star is mourning her “dear friend” and “mentor”. Young & Restless star Courtney Hope took to her social media to share the heartbreaking passing of a friend and colleague she considered a “visionary” and her “mentor”. She called the loss a “difficult one,” which means she’s been shaken to the core, so our hearts truly go out to her at this difficult time.
Sharing her thoughts. Shanna Moakler reacted to the news that her ex-husband, Travis Barker, exchanged vows with Kourtney Kardashian. The Box Car Racer founder, 46, and the Kardashians star, 42, had a wedding ceremony in Las Vegas on Monday, April 4, hours after they attended the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. (It is not clear whether […]
Will Smith’s daughter, Willow Smith, is getting philosophical on Twitter. The singer and "Red Table Talk" co-host took to the social media platform on Saturday and shared some cryptic tweets about the "meaning of life" following her father’s resignation from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.
From an old friend to a former beau, see stars who reconnected with, married, and even remarried a guy from their past. Whether she’s performing on stage or simply posting on Instagram, singer Monica is always going to show love to and represent for rapper Corey Miller, known as C-Murder. If you haven’t been following, the two were an item in the ’90s. The New Orleans native, who is the brother of Master P, was sentenced to life in prison in 2009 for the shooting death of a teen named Steve Thomas at a nightclub in 2002. But witnesses have since come forward claiming Miller’s innocence and allege that they were forced by police to give false information and testify against him. Since then, there’s been a major push to get him released, with attorney Benjamin Crump joining his legal team, Kim Kardashian getting involved, and Monica leading the way.
Owen and the 126 race to the rescue when Catherine receives a package at the governor’s office that may contain a bio-hazard. Meanwhile Grace and Carlos team up to investigate a prank 9-1-1 call that turns deadly. Startattle.com – 9-1-1: Lone Star | FOX. Network: FOX. Episode title:...
John Travolta has left America behind for a new venture abroad, and fans were amazed when they found out what he was doing. The star has temporarily moved across the pond to the UK, where he's filming a new Christmas project, and he brought his best attitude with him. While...
Anyone who owned a television in the '80s will recognize the name Steven Stayner. Kidnapped in 1972 at the age of 7, the California boy became a national hero when — seven years later — he not only escaped his longtime abuser but freed 5-year-old Timmy White who was being held captive alongside him.
Mark Wahlberg is reaching a point in his life where it's becoming harder and harder to leave his family behind for months-long projects, which explains why the actor says the curtain is slowly inching to a close when it comes to his career in Hollywood. The 50-year-old actor spoke with...
90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers were surprised to see a cast member missing from Sunday's Season 5 tell-all. Caleb Greenwood, whose relationship with Alina Kozhevnikova was featured in the season, was nowhere to be found. Greenwood, 28, wished his fellow 90 Day Fiance stars well and said next week's episode would include an update on his relationship.
Bruce Willis was all smiles as he snuggled with his wife in a pair of touching photos – his first public appearance since she announced his heartbreaking aphasia diagnosis.
“Mom & Dad in their favorite habitat,” Emma Heming Willis captioned the two images she posted Wednesday on Instagram, along with the hashtag #offthegrid.
The couple’s 10-year-old daughter Mabel Ray Willis took the snaps of her parents, who celebrated their 13th anniversary last month, sitting on a fallen trunk in the woods.
Emma, 43, has thanked fans for their outpouring of love after announcing the 67-year-old actor was diagnosed with aphasia, a condition that affects the...
Staying quiet. Chris Rock told an excited crowd that he wouldn't be speaking out about getting slapped by Will Smith just yet. The comic, 57, made a surprise appearance at the Comedy Cellar in New York City on Tuesday, April 5, and the audience gave him a warm welcome. “He literally only addressed it as […]
As Marian prepares to embark on a new adventure, Ada and Aurora rush to stop her before it’s too late. Startattle.com – The Gilded Age | HBO. With Gladys’ debut ball fast approaching, the clash between Bertha and Mrs. Astor has consequences for all of New York society. The discovery of a shocking letter changes everything for Peggy. Baudin lays out his double life.
