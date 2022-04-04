Silk Sonic Opens the 2022 Grammys With Funk and Flair (VIDEO)
By Dan Clarendon, TV Insider
3 days ago
It’s no hyperbole to call Silk Sonic’s Grammy performance explosive: Pyrotechnics lit up the stage of the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas tonight, Sunday, April 3, as Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak’s two-man act kicked off the 64th Annual Grammy Awards with a performance of their song...
Olivia Rodrigo, Foo Fighters and Silk Sonic were among the big winners at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards. The annual ceremony took place at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Tuesday night (22.03.22) and saw Olivia crowned Best New Pop Artist and Female Artist of the Year, while 'good 4 u' was voted as the TikTok Bop of the Year.
Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
Bobby Rydell, popularly known for being the "teen idol" of the '60s and for starring in the 1963 movie "Bye Bye Birdie," has passed away at the age of 79. According to Variety, the singer died a few days before his 80th birthday. His cause of death was pneumonia. Radio...
Sharing her thoughts. Shanna Moakler reacted to the news that her ex-husband, Travis Barker, exchanged vows with Kourtney Kardashian. The Box Car Racer founder, 46, and the Kardashians star, 42, had a wedding ceremony in Las Vegas on Monday, April 4, hours after they attended the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. (It is not clear whether […]
Will Smith’s daughter, Willow Smith, is getting philosophical on Twitter. The singer and "Red Table Talk" co-host took to the social media platform on Saturday and shared some cryptic tweets about the "meaning of life" following her father’s resignation from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.
Naturi Naughton took to Instagram to share photos from her gorgeous wedding day, including an adorable pic with her new hubby as the two stood alongside the couple's friend and her former 'Power' TV hubby, Omari Hardwick.
From an old friend to a former beau, see stars who reconnected with, married, and even remarried a guy from their past. Whether she’s performing on stage or simply posting on Instagram, singer Monica is always going to show love to and represent for rapper Corey Miller, known as C-Murder. If you haven’t been following, the two were an item in the ’90s. The New Orleans native, who is the brother of Master P, was sentenced to life in prison in 2009 for the shooting death of a teen named Steve Thomas at a nightclub in 2002. But witnesses have since come forward claiming Miller’s innocence and allege that they were forced by police to give false information and testify against him. Since then, there’s been a major push to get him released, with attorney Benjamin Crump joining his legal team, Kim Kardashian getting involved, and Monica leading the way.
NEW YORK — Ye will not be performing at the Grammys this year. A report published in The Blast said that the musician was told Friday that his act had been pulled from the show, which is set to take place on April 3. A representative for Ye, who...
Mark Wahlberg is reaching a point in his life where it's becoming harder and harder to leave his family behind for months-long projects, which explains why the actor says the curtain is slowly inching to a close when it comes to his career in Hollywood. The 50-year-old actor spoke with...
John Travolta has left America behind for a new venture abroad, and fans were amazed when they found out what he was doing. The star has temporarily moved across the pond to the UK, where he's filming a new Christmas project, and he brought his best attitude with him. While...
Matthew McConaughey is one of the biggest names in Hollywood. After kickstarting his career in the 1990s, he rapidly became known for his roles in various romantic comedies. Several classics include “How to Lose a Guy In 10 Days,” “Failure to Launch,” and “Fool’s Gold.” However, in speaking about the growth of his career, the actor revealed he once “dropped tears” and nearly had to change careers after turning down a $14.5 million offer for a movie. See what he has to say about the experience in the clip below.
Staying quiet. Chris Rock told an excited crowd that he wouldn't be speaking out about getting slapped by Will Smith just yet. The comic, 57, made a surprise appearance at the Comedy Cellar in New York City on Tuesday, April 5, and the audience gave him a warm welcome. “He literally only addressed it as […]
90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers were surprised to see a cast member missing from Sunday's Season 5 tell-all. Caleb Greenwood, whose relationship with Alina Kozhevnikova was featured in the season, was nowhere to be found. Greenwood, 28, wished his fellow 90 Day Fiance stars well and said next week's episode would include an update on his relationship.
Chris Rock’s younger brother Kenny said it “eats” at him to watch footage of his sibling being slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars – and called for the actor to be stripped of his Academy Award.
Kenny Rock told the Los Angeles Times that he initially thought Smith’s action was staged, but realized it was all too real when the “King Richard” star hurled the F-word at Chris.
Kenny said he first heard about the on-stage incident while he was riding the A train in Brooklyn and a friend contacted him, but the signal was poor and he could not see...
Watch: Christy Giles' Husband Jan Cilliers Reacts to Her Cause of Death. Christy Giles' husband is sharing more insight into the model's final hours before her tragic and shocking death. In an exclusive interview with E! News, Jan Cilliers recalled the final conversations he had with his wife before she...
Scott Bakula's first new television series since NCIS: New Orleans was canceled last year might remind viewers of Yellowstone. The former Star Trek: Enterprise star will lead Unbroken, an NBC drama pilot written and created by Shaun Cassidy. The new series will focus on three ranch families in California. The...
