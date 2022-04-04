ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Police: At least 2 shooters kill 6, wound 12 in Sacramento

By WNKY Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSACRAMENTO, Calif (AP) — Sacramento’s police chief says multiple shooters opened fire in the city’s downtown, killing six people and injuring 12 as...

Centre Daily

Police officer killed, another wounded in shootout at Motel 6, Missouri cops say

A Missouri police officer is dead and another wounded after a suspect opened fire on them at a Motel 6 in Bonne Terre, police told news outlets. The officers — Lane Burns, 30, and Garrett Worley, 28 — were responding to a call about a disturbance in one of the motel rooms around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 17, outlets reported.
CBS Philly

Man Shot, Killed In Olney After Gunmen Fired At Least 28 Shots: Philadelphia Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man was shot and killed in Philadelphia’s Olney neighborhood on Tuesday. The shooting occurred on 5th and West Champlost Avenue just after 1:30 a.m. Police said while investigating a homicide at 5th Street, they heard four gunshots four blocks north at 5th and West Champlost Avenue. Officers tell Eyewitness News they then found a man slumped in the driver’s seat of a Blue Infinity Q70 with a gunshot wound to his cheek. Police believe two people fired at least 28 shots through the window of the car. He was pronounced dead at the hospital at 2:10 a.m., according to officials.  At this point, police do not believe the shootings in Olney are connected. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
NBC News

Cousin of missing 17-year-old sentenced in relation to her disappearance on March 30

The 23-year-old cousin of missing 17-year-old Zion Foster has been sentenced in relation to her disappearance. Jaylin Brazier was charged with lying to a peace officer in the investigation into Zion’s disappearance. On Wednesday, March 30, Brazier appeared in court where he admitted that he had thrown his cousin’s body in a dumpster weeks earlier. He claimed that Zion had stopped breathing while they were smoking marijuana, and he didn’t know what to do.
The Independent

Notorious New York mob hitman Dominic Taddeo who escaped federal custody is caught by US marshals

A New York mob contract killer who escaped federal custody has been caught in Florida after an extensive manhunt.The US Marshals service announced Dominic Taddeo, 64, was arrested without incident around 11am on Monday by its own officials and those from the Florida Caribbean regional fugitive task Force in Hialeah area in the Miami-Dade County, Florida. The arrest came after a week of an extensive manhunt when the Mafia hitman did not return to the facility after an approved medical appointment on 28 March, the US Marshals service said.He was placed on escape status by the Federal Bureau of Prisons.“The...
The Independent

Ex-boyfriend of missing Cassie Carli sent chilling texts to her father before she was found in shallow grave

The ex-boyfriend of missing Florida mother Cassie Carli sent chilling text messages to her father before she was found buried in a “shallow grave” in Alabama, it has been revealed.Ms Carli, 37, went missing on 27 March after meeting her former boyfriend Marcus Spanevelo for a visitation with their four-year-old daughter Saylor near Navarre Beach in Florida.A major search operation lasting almost a week ended on Sunday with the police finding her body in a barn in Alabama, with identification confirmed through a distinctive tattoo, the Santa Rosa County sheriff’s office announced at a news conference.Mr Spanevelo, who has ties...
CBS LA

3 decomposing bodies found at Irvine home believed to be possible murder-suicide

Three decomposing bodies have been discovered at an Irvine home in what police say is a possible murder-suicide.Officers performed a welfare check at 58 Riverboat Wednesday morning and discovered the severely composed bodies inside the home that appeared to be three adults, according to Irvine police. There were no signs of forced entry into the home.Police say extended family members of the residents had reported to Canadian authorities they had been able reach the family — a father, mother, and adult son — for over a year and were concerned. The welfare check was conducted at the request of Canadian authorities.There was "indications the deaths were a domestic incident that resulted in a murder-suicide," Irvine police said.Anyone with information about the case can contact Detective Gavin Hudson at (949) 724-7168 or via email at ghudson@cityofirvine.org.
CBS LA

One killed, one wounded following drive-by shooting in San Bernardino

San Bernardino Police Department officers were dispatched to the scene of a fatal shooting in San Bernardino Wednesday evening. The shooting was first reported just after 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Lugo and Ralston Avenues, and when authorities arrived on scene they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the men died at a nearby hospital after being transported for medical treatment, while the other suffered a non-life-threatening wound to the leg.Investigators disclosed that the shooting was a drive-by shooting, and they were still looking for information on both suspects and the vehicle involved. 
KVAL

Teen shot and wounded near Salem Center Mall; police search for shooter

SALEM, Ore. — A teenage boy was shot and wounded near the Salem Center Mall in downtown Salem on Friday afternoon, according to the Salem Police Department. Police are still looking for the shooter. Officers were called to the Salem Center Mall just blocks away from the state Capitol...
WSVN-TV

Police searching for suspected shooter in Tamarac

TAMARAC. FLA. (WSVN) - The search is on for a shooter who was caught on camera in Tamarac. Surveillance video captured a person taking aim at someone driving away. The shooting happened after some sort of conflict between two men. The victim told police he was punched several times, and when he attempted to drive away his attacker started shooting at him.
The Independent

Witnesses – including Hunger Games actor – say man was abusing dog before he was beaten by group in Hollywood

Dramatic footage has captured the moment a group of onlookers chased and beat a man who they accused of abusing a small dog near Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood.Witnesses got out of their car and pursued the unnamed man after allegedly seeing him drag and kick the dog along the famous Los Angeles strip on Monday, NBCLA reported.Video captured by NBCLA shows three men allegedly striking the man as he lay on the ground.Actor Jena Malone, who was among the witnesses who saw the dog being attacked, told the news site she pulled over and started chasing the man.“I’m sorry that...
KXL

One Wounded, Shooter Arrested Near Goose Hollow Lofts

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was shot outside the Goose Hollow Lofts at Southwest 14th and Jefferson late Thursday morning and the suspect was arrested. Witnesses say two men were in an argument when one of them shot the other in the chest. The victim is expected to survive.
