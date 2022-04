When Auburn holds its A-Day spring game on Saturday afternoon at Jordan-Hare Stadium, it'll mark the beginning of Bryan Harsin's redemption tour. The embattled coach of the Tigers endured a bizarre offseason that was "uniquely Auburn." A booster revolt nearly cost him his job in early February; university power players were disgruntled with Harsin's 6-7 debut, which culminated in a pesky Birmingham Bowl loss to Houston -- the last of five straight losses to end the year; and he failed to revive an offense that became stale under former coach Gus Malzahan.

AUBURN, AL ・ 23 HOURS AGO