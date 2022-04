Many vegans didn’t grow up that way, so reports that fast-food chains are coming out with plant-based versions of what they ate in high school can fill them with a sizzling combo of nostalgia and anticipation. That’s why it was a big deal when McDonald’s, in partnership with Beyond Meat, first began to test a plant-based hamburger, McPlant, in eight US locations last November. And it was an even bigger deal when, in February, it expanded that to ~600 locations in San Francisco and Dallas-Fort Worth.

