Women's Health

Endometriosis sufferer records experience of pain

By Long Reads
BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGynaecology waiting lists in England have risen by 60% during the pandemic - more sharply...

KeepTheFaith
2d ago

If there’s any indication machine invented to show how much pressure is in a woman’s contraction before birth as compared to this female illness I’m sure it would be real close.. I’ve witnessed the suffering and I’m praying for SAFE HELP not some drug that will cause other problems..

Notimeforit
1d ago

I know how you feel . I had to miss school ,3days, every month due to the pain starting at the age of 11. Went to so many Dr's... all saying it would be better once I have a baby. Really have a baby as a pre teen. Noone I knew suffered like i did and I made my families life miserable. I prayed that if I had children that they would all be boys. I did not want a child of mine suffering the way that I did.

kelly Breniser
2d ago

I've been going through this since i was sixteen and had my first kid at 25(now 40), i never knew that my pain was similar to having contractions until i had my first child, it was so debilitating as a teen and people thought I was over exaggerating my pain and symptoms

