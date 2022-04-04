BTS ARMY Reacts to Superstar Group’s Show-Stopping Spy-Themed Grammys Performance
By Mike Nied
BTS lit up the night at the 2022 Grammys with an electrifying performance. The legendary septet took the stage at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas for a high-octane rendition of their chart-topping hit "Butter," and they pulled out all the stops with impressive vocals, choreography and a cool spy/secret...
Click here to read the full article. Kanye West’s surprise performance at the 2022 GRAMMYs has been pulled due to his recent “concerning online behavior,” a representative for the rapper confirmed to Variety.
Ye has been recently been feuding with several public figures including Pete Davidson, D.L. Hughley, and Trevor Noah—host of the 2022 GRAMMYs—while also harassing his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian under the guise of fighting for their relationship.More from VIBE.comErica Campbell Alludes Kanye West Is A Hypocrite While Promoting New "Positive" SingleKanye West Temporarily Suspended From InstagramD.L. Hughley Responds To Kanye West's Threats Following His Comments On Ye's Divorce
The Donda...
The Recording Academy has announced the first slate of artists to perform at this year’s show: Taking the stage on Music’s proverbial Biggest Night will be current nominees Brothers Osborne, BTS, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, and Olivia Rodrigo. Taking place live from...
The BTS ARMY has a simple request for members of the Western media: Would it be possible to stop asking group leader RM about how he learned English?. Considering he is one of the all-star members of BTS — arguably the biggest band on the planet — you've likely heard the story before. The factoid made headlines all the way back in 2017 when the hit-maker spilled the tea about his "English teacher" during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.
Chris Rock has seemingly defended Will Smith in a fresh exchange between him and a fan while continuing on his stand-up tour. The Madagascar star, who was performing at The Wilbur theatre in Boston on Thursday, was quick to disagree with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will.
Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
A 24-year-old rapper killed in a Washington D.C. area shooting's funeral was a bit different, with some even saying it's "unethical" and "extreme." Markelle Morrow, who went by the rapper name 'Goonew', had a different funeral that organizers called "The Final Show," with the centerpiece of the party being his embalmed body, propped up in a corner.
Soulja Boy’s longtime girlfriend claims she had no idea that he was having a baby with a hairstylist until he posted about it on Instagram. Soulja Boy, 31, has some explaining to do to his longtime girlfriend Aliyah Hanes, 29, who claims that the rapper didn’t tell her that he was expecting a baby with another woman. If that weren’t bad enough, Aliyah — who said in a shocking interview with Daily Mail that she was “best friends and lovers” with Soulja Boy for “over a decade” — found out about his new bundle of (not so) joy on Instagram, when he posted a video on March 19 that announced to his fans that he was having a baby boy with an LA-based hairstylist named Jackie.
Hailey Bieber on Developing a Routine, Staying Grounded, & Double Cleansing | Waking Up With | ELLE. Hailey Bieber personally shut down rumors that she's expecting her first child following her Grammys appearance with Justin Bieber Sunday. Hailey appeared on the red carpet in a Saint Laurent dress. Some fans speculated whether she was pregnant based on photos from the event, which Radar Online turned into a news story. Radar posted about the story on its Instagram, and Hailey commented on the post. “I'm not pregnant leave me alone,” she wrote.
Matthew McConaughey is one of the biggest names in Hollywood. After kickstarting his career in the 1990s, he rapidly became known for his roles in various romantic comedies. Several classics include “How to Lose a Guy In 10 Days,” “Failure to Launch,” and “Fool’s Gold.” However, in speaking about the growth of his career, the actor revealed he once “dropped tears” and nearly had to change careers after turning down a $14.5 million offer for a movie. See what he has to say about the experience in the clip below.
John Travolta has left America behind for a new venture abroad, and fans were amazed when they found out what he was doing. The star has temporarily moved across the pond to the UK, where he's filming a new Christmas project, and he brought his best attitude with him. While...
Mark Wahlberg is reaching a point in his life where it's becoming harder and harder to leave his family behind for months-long projects, which explains why the actor says the curtain is slowly inching to a close when it comes to his career in Hollywood. The 50-year-old actor spoke with...
From an old friend to a former beau, see stars who reconnected with, married, and even remarried a guy from their past. Whether she’s performing on stage or simply posting on Instagram, singer Monica is always going to show love to and represent for rapper Corey Miller, known as C-Murder. If you haven’t been following, the two were an item in the ’90s. The New Orleans native, who is the brother of Master P, was sentenced to life in prison in 2009 for the shooting death of a teen named Steve Thomas at a nightclub in 2002. But witnesses have since come forward claiming Miller’s innocence and allege that they were forced by police to give false information and testify against him. Since then, there’s been a major push to get him released, with attorney Benjamin Crump joining his legal team, Kim Kardashian getting involved, and Monica leading the way.
With Sheila unravelling, Finn gone and Steffy in a coma on The Bold and the Beautiful, we kind of feel like we’re about to get a new horror franchise handed to us here. And no, it has nothing to do with the murderous nurse who comes to Los Angeles every few years to get trigger happy. Though that would be a good one.
The internet is trying to figure out why Justin Bieber was censored during his performance at the 2022 Grammys. The Justice star took the stage at Las Vegas' MGM Grand Garden Arena Sunday (April 3) to perform his chart-topping anthem "Peaches." He opened the set at the piano for a stripped-back, ballad version of the bop, which eventually transitioned to a more traditional performance alongside Giveon and Daniel Caesar.
Rolling Stone rounded up what they consider to be the "25 Greatest Grammy Performances Ever," and it seems safe to say Pink is not in agreement with the final list. In fact, the "So What" star slammed the publication in a seemingly since-deleted Instagram comment. The historic magazine shared their...
Will Smith’s daughter, Willow Smith, is getting philosophical on Twitter. The singer and "Red Table Talk" co-host took to the social media platform on Saturday and shared some cryptic tweets about the "meaning of life" following her father’s resignation from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.
Stars shined on the 2022 Grammys red carpet Sunday (April 3). The 64th Annual Grammy Awards took place at Las Vegas' MGM Grand Arena, where performers and nominees alike brought their A-game outfits and fashion statements to Sin City for Music's Biggest Night. Billie Eilish won her first Academy Award...
The 64th Annual Grammy Awards will air live on Sunday (April 3) live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Prior to the CBS telecast, which airs at 8 PM ET, the premiere ceremony will stream through Grammy.com beginning at 3:30 PM ET. If you miss any of the action, the awards show will be available to watch via Paramount+.
Billie Eilish honored late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins during her 2022 Grammys performance. The 64th Annual Grammy Awards took place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas Sunday (April 3), where the "everything i wanted" hit-maker performed an emotional rendition of her Grammy-nominated song "Happier Than Ever."
