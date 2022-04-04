Trevor Noah's Will Smith Joke During Monologue at the 2022 Grammy Awards
One week after the Will Smith and Chris Rock moment at the Oscars, Grammys host Trevor Noah makes a subtle reference to the moment in his...www.newsweek.com
One week after the Will Smith and Chris Rock moment at the Oscars, Grammys host Trevor Noah makes a subtle reference to the moment in his...www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0