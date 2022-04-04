Billie Eilish Rocks Out in Rain-Soaked Grammy Performance of ‘Happier Than Ever’ Wearing Taylor Hawkins Shirt

Click here to read the full article.

Billie Eilish was seeming Grammy-er than ever at Sunday night’s awards show, being a major presence on the telecast for the third year running in her young life. Besides being nominated for seven awards, she performed the song that was responsible for several of those noms, the title track from her “Happier Than Ever” album.

Starting out in an upside down house, Eilish and her brother Finneas then made their way to the roof to rock out in the rain, with Eilish sporting a Taylor Hawkins shirt by Willy Chavarria. The Foo Fighters drummer died on March 25 at age 50.

It’s a song that should certainly be up for “most extreme dynamics of the year,” if there were such a category, since it shows off the full range of what Eilish can do vocally and mood-wise, going from a whisper to full-on screamo-rock.

That explosive coda to Eilish’s Grammy performance stood in contrast to her more understated performance of “No Time to Die” a week earlier at the Oscars, where she Finneas picked up the best original song Academy Award after performing.

Eilish and Finneas are, of course, the only artists to have had featured musical performances on both the Oscars and Grammys this year, a rare back-to-back coup.

Finneas came into the Grammys with five nominations of his own this year, including producer of the year (non-classical).

“Happier Than Ever,” the song, was nominated for record of the year, song of the year, pop solo performance and music video. Her sophomore album of the same name got nods for album of the year and pop vocal album. Eilish’s seventh nomination this year came for the “Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles,” a Hollywood Bowl-based performance which was up for best music film.

Prior to Sunday, Eilish had seven Grammys already under her belt from the preceding two years.