Exclusive – Hit-Boy is getting ready for Grammys weekend in Las Vegas. The highly sought after producer will descend on Sin City for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday (April 3) along with the rest of Hollywood. But he has a good reason. The 34-year-old beat magician is nominated for Producer of the Year for King’s Disease II and Judas and the Black Messiah: The Inspired Album as well as Best Rap Album for his aforementioned collaboration with Nas. The duo took home the gilded trophy in the same category last year for King’s Disease, which marked the first time the Illmatic legend had ever won.

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO