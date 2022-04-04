ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow Bring the Heat With Grammys ‘Industry Baby’ Performance

By Thania Garcia
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AHymP_0eyP8g7J00

Click here to read the full article.

Lil Nas X took the stage at the 2022 Grammys draped in sparkles and backed by an entourage of dancers to perform three of his “Montero” hits.

Following an introduction by Trevor Noah, the seasoned performer started his ground-shaking performance with “Dead Right Now,” backed by a line of drummers.

A slew of tall screens displaying the many controversial tweets sparked by the “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” music video ushered the rapper into his next song. Decorated in diamonds, Nas belted the track in front of a massive-sized bust of his own head. Shortly after, J ack Harlow joined him on stage for a high-energy, marching band-inspired performance of their collaborative hit single, “Industry Baby.”

Nas’ “Montero” and his breakout single “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” are both up for three of the big four categories this year: record of the year, album of the year and song of the year. The Tanu Muino-directed video for “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” also earned a nomination for best music video.

With five nods under his belt, Nas becomes the first artist out of Atlanta to be nominated in the big categories since Outkast. Nas earned two Grammy Awards in 2020 for his career-launching viral hit “Old Town Road (Remix),” featuring Billy Ray Cyrus.

The young superstar’s rebellious and unapologetic personality has inspired the likes of many, with icons such as Elton John deeming him a “ bold and brave provocateur .” His “Industry Baby” counterpart, Harlow, told Variety in an interview, “I think the community he represents could use someone who’s succeeding on a mainstream level — where it can feel like, ‘Yo, you can be No. 1. You can be the greatest.’ I really recognize what he’s doing and I admire him. I admired him long before we met.”

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Here’s What Will Smith’s Resignation From the Academy Means

Click here to read the full article. On Friday afternoon, Will Smith announced in a statement that he was resigning from the Academy after he slapped Chris Rock during last Sunday’s Oscars telecast. The Academy plans to forge ahead and conduct a formal investigation and disciplinary process on April 18, at which time the organization could impose further sanctions or punishment in accordance with its bylaws. In the meantime, here’s what Smith’s resignation means for the actor’s Oscars future: Yes, he still gets to keep his Best Actor Oscar for “King Richard” Yes, he can still get invited to future Academy Awards ceremonies Yes,...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Lady Gaga Delivers a Glamorous, Emotional Grammys Performance of Jazz Standards After Tony Bennett Introduction

Click here to read the full article. Lady Gaga took the stage at the 64th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, performing “Love for Sale” and “Do I Love You” from her album “Love for Sale,” which she recorded with long-time friend and duet partner Tony Bennett. Bennett offered a videotaped introduction for his duet partner, offering a simple and sincere, “Hi everyone, please welcome Lady Gaga!” Gaga then brought the house down with a high-energy rendition of “Love for Sale,” with a big band arrangement of the Cole Porter standard. Gaga, glam in a mint strapless gown adorned with a large bow,...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Oscar Host Wanda Sykes Won’t Be Roasting Anyone During the Show, but She Is Bringing an Airhorn

Click here to read the full article. Wanda Sykes has a very specific memory of hosting the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in 2009. “I shushed the first lady,” Sykes tells me, laughing. “I was sitting next to Michelle Obama and going over my notes, and she was trying to make conversation. I’m looking over my cards and I gave her like a look like, ‘Uhhh, don’t you see I’m working? Stop talking.’ ” She tells this story to prove that she won’t be intimidated by the star wattage in the Dolby Theatre on March 27 when she makes her Academy Awards...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lil Nas
Person
Jack Harlow
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Daniel Caesar
Person
Billy Ray Cyrus
Person
Trevor Noah
Person
Sza
Person
Jon Batiste
Person
Nas
Person
Hans Zimmer
Person
Lil Nas X
Person
Elton John
shefinds

Kanye West Just Received the Most Devastating News About Coachella—He Must Be Freaking Out

Back in January, Coachella announced that Kanye West would headline their annual festival in April, and fans eagerly rushed to grab tickets for his April 17th and 24th performances and potential Sunday Service-style show (like his iconic 2019 one). The rapper, 44, who is legally known as Ye, has ruffled more than a few feathers since then, from bashing his ex Kim Kardashian on Instagram to alluding to her boyfriend Pete Davidson’s death in his “Eazy” music video to threatening to skip Coachella if fellow headliner Billie Eilish didn’t apologize to Travis Scott for what he deemed “a diss,” which she adamantly denied.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grammy Awards#Montero#Outkast
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Remix
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Harper's Bazaar

Lady Gaga Closes Out the Grammys Red Carpet in Armani Privé

Lady Gaga has made an elegant return to the Grammys. The superstar walked the red carpet just before the awards show began, literally shutting it down in a gorgeous custom gown by Giorgio Armani Privé. Styled by Sandra Amador and Tom Eerebout, the black silk column gown was one-shouldered with a white train that flared out behind her skirt. She also wore a diamond and morganite necklace, and diamond earrings, by Tiffany & Co.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Samuel L. Jackson Says It's "Bullsh-t" That Jonah Hill Has More On-Screen Curses in His Career

Samuel L. Jackson is known for many of his iconic movie roles, including Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and Mace Windu in the Star Wars prequel movies. However, Jackson is also known for having quite the potty mouth across his impressive career. That's why the star found it surprising when he wasn't crowned the most foul-mouthed actor of all time in a recent report by Buzz Bingo. One would think Jackson's role as Jules Winnfield in 1994's Pulp Fiction would be enough to land him at the top of the charts. Samuel L. Jackson lost out to Jonah Hill, and Jackson used a clever expletive to voice his displeasure at the data.
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Lady Gaga Was a Bombshell in a Cutout Gucci Dress at the Critics Choice Awards

The same day Lady Gaga stepped out at the BAFTA Awards in London, the House of Gucci actress did a second red carpet in the English city for the Critics Choice Awards. Gaga leaned into a bombshell aesthetic, wearing a yellow and black Gucci dress with sheer lace sleeves and a bodice cutout. While the Critics Choice Awards took place in Los Angeles, Gaga attended the ceremony's London event. She was nominated for Best Actress at the ceremony.
BEAUTY & FASHION
People

Beyoncé Changes Into Dramatic Yellow Gown with Tennis Ball Purse After Performing at 2022 Oscars

Queen Bey aced the 2022 Academy Awards. Beyoncé attended Sunday night's show wearing a dramatic strapless Valentino Haute Couture yellow gown and matching gloves. The Grammy award-winning artist, 40, tied the look together with diamond drop earrings and a bejeweled tennis ball purse — a nod to her Oscar-nominated song "Be Alive" from King Richard, which follows tennis icons Serena and Venus Williams' journey to superstardom with help from their father and coach, Richard Williams.
TENNIS
MTV

Justin Bieber Kept Censors On Their Toes With 'Peaches' Grammys Performance

Justin Bieber brought his “Peaches” down to Sin City at the 64th Grammy Awards for a performance of the Justice cut. Opening the performance with a stripped-back intro, the Biebs showed off his skills on the old 88s. As the beat transitioned, Bieber was joined by his “Peaches” collaborators Daniel Caesar and Giveon, along with a full band.
MUSIC
Harper's Bazaar

Beyoncé Is a Goddess in Her Completely Sheer Oscars After-Party Look

Another flashy Hollywood affair, another flashy Beyoncé look. After delivering two knockout looks at the 94th Academy Awards, where she performed in a feather-trimmed David Koma midi and attended the ceremony in a daffodil yellow gown, Beyoncé had one more look to cap off the night at her and Jay-Z's Oscars after-party.
TENNIS
Variety

Variety

56K+
Followers
50K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy