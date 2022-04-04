Cajun baseball bounces back after Saturday loss to Georgia Southern

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns hosted the Georgia Southern after their 4-3 defeat on Saturday.

The game was scoreless until the 5th inning.

In the top of the 5th, Austin Thompson broke the scoring deal with a solo home run.

Louisiana would respond in the bottom of the inning.

Warner Rinconnes would hit an RBI single to score CJ Willis.

Then later in the inning Max Marsauk connected on a two run home run.

Brock Julian hit a two run home run of his own to pad the Cajun lead.

Louisiana would win the game 5-1.

Jeff Wilson pitched 8 innings for the Cajuns. He allowed four hits and struck out four batters.

The team is now 14-13 overall and 4-5 in Sunbelt Conference play.

Up next for the Cajuns is a midweek series at Louisiana Tech then a weekend set at Arkansas State.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.