Cajun baseball bounces back after Saturday loss to Georgia Southern

By Karaski Melvin
 3 days ago

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns hosted the Georgia Southern after their 4-3 defeat on Saturday.

The game was scoreless until the 5th inning.

In the top of the 5th, Austin Thompson broke the scoring deal with a solo home run.

Louisiana would respond in the bottom of the inning.

Warner Rinconnes would hit an RBI single to score CJ Willis.

Then later in the inning Max Marsauk connected on a two run home run.

Brock Julian hit a two run home run of his own to pad the Cajun lead.

Louisiana would win the game 5-1.

Jeff Wilson pitched 8 innings for the Cajuns. He allowed four hits and struck out four batters.

The team is now 14-13 overall and 4-5 in Sunbelt Conference play.

Up next for the Cajuns is a midweek series at Louisiana Tech then a weekend set at Arkansas State.

Sports
Larry Brown Sports

5-star prospect goes viral for insane 100 meter sprint

Nyckoles Harbor is one of the top-ranked football players in the Class of 2023, and you don’t even need to watch his football tape to see why. Harbor, a five-star recruit from Archbishop Carroll High School in Washington, D.C., recently took part in a 100 meter race at a track track and field event. He came in first with a blazing time of 10.32 seconds. He didn’t exactly blow away the field, but he stuck out among the other competitors — literally.
WASHINGTON, DC
KLFY News 10

Monroe shooting leaves two people dead

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Monroe Police Department, on Sunday, April 3, 2022, shortly after 9:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting. It happened at the 5000 block on Desiard Street. Police found Joseph Moore and Jacqueline Rice inside a home suffering from gunshot wounds. Authorities reported that both Moore and Rice died […]
MONROE, LA
