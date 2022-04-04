Given an Average Monthly Rent Rate of $1,500, Where in Bucks County Does That Go Farthest?

Image via Andrea Picquadio at Pexels.

The amount of apartment space that $1,500 a month buys has a wide variance throughout the county.

The average rent rate in Pa. Is $1,500, according to RentCafe’s market analysis. But with that in hand, where can Bucks County tenants maximize its value in getting the biggest apartments? Mihaela Buzec ran the numbers.

Statewide, that budget puts renters in a pretty good position. A $1,500 monthly lease opens the door to 869 sq. ft. That footprint — netting about 18.5 percent of an NBA basketball court — is four percent larger than the national average.

But regional differences influence the cost of leased properties.

In Carlisle, Pa., for example (just over 100 miles west of Bucks County), that wallet buys a spacious 1,303 sq. ft., the largest area in the Commonwealth. Turn eastward and shop with that budget in Phila., however, and it translates to only 679 sq. ft.

The biggest return on a $1,500 monthly lease in Bucks County is in Warminster (908 sq. ft.).

Bensalem (871 sq. ft.) and Levittown (792 sq. ft.) also tracked well.

Widening the scope to communities in neighboring Montgomery County provides more options for maximizing apartment budgets:

Horsham: 932 sq. ft.

Willow Grove: 851 sq. ft.

Lansdale: 823 sq. ft.

Elkins Park: 755 sq. ft.

More on rent rates v. apartment sizes is at RentCafe.