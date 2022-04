RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. — Rankin County residents will soon see a big change on their garbage collection bill. It is going up and the county claims it can't afford it not to. Most Rankin County residents will pay $8.33 more a month. Older people and those who were getting a bigger discount on their bills will get less of a discount and more of an increase, averaging $11.67 more a month.

RANKIN COUNTY, MS ・ 23 DAYS AGO