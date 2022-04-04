ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida, MA

Airlines cancel more than 3,500 US flights over weekend

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hoCoz_0eyP2SUl00

Airlines have canceled more than 3,500 U.S. flights this weekend and delayed thousands more, citing weather in Florida and other issues.

FlightAware, a website that tracks flights, noted major disruptions at several Florida airports, including in Miami, Ft. Lauderdale, Tampa and Orlando, as well as Baltimore, New York and other airports around the country. JetBlue, Southwest, Alaska Airlines, Frontier, Spirit and American Airlines were most affected, according to FlightAware, with JetBlue and Spirit canceling one-third of Sunday’s scheduled flights. Local news reported storms in Florida on Saturday. Several airlines said Sunday that operations are returning to normal.

The spate of cancellations arrived as air travel is rebounding from the pandemic, with strong demand for spring-break flights. People on social media complained about waiting on hold or in lines for hours to get their canceled flights rescheduled and being stranded for days.

California mass shooting: 6 dead, 12 injured in Sacramento

“Severe weather in the Southeast and multiple air traffic control delay programs have created significant impacts on the industry,” a JetBlue spokesperson said in an email. “Today’s cancellations will help us reset our operation and safely move our crews and aircraft back in to position.”

Southwest Airlines also cited “weather and airspace congestion” Saturday in Florida, as well as a “technology issue.” It canceled about 1,000 flights over the weekend but said that as of 1 p.m. Eastern, it had no more cancellations on Sunday.

American said Florida weather Saturday affected its operations, and it was recovering today.

Alaska Airlines seemed to be dealing with a separate issue. The airline said Sunday that weekend flight cancellations that began Friday have affected more than 37,000 customers and, further cancellations were possible. The airline declined to say why it canceled flights, but referred in its statement to contract negotiations with its pilots. Off-duty pilots picketed in several U.S. cities Friday over stalled negotiations. They have been without a new contract for three years.

“Alaska Airlines failed to properly plan for increased travel demand and take the steps necessary to ensure it attracted and retained pilots,” the pilots union said in a Friday press release

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Business
Local
Massachusetts Business
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Business
State
Florida State
Florida, MA
Lifestyle
Local
Massachusetts Industry
City
Florida, MA
State
California State
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
City
California, MD
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Lifestyle
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Industry
Local
Maryland Industry
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Florida, MA
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spirit Airlines#Frontier Airlines#U S Airlines#Flightaware#Southwest Airlines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Alaska Airlines"
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
PopCrush

Disney Theme Park Guest Suing for $30,000 After Another Guest Rams Them With Scooter

Walt Disney World is the most magical place on earth but sees a number of injuries due to scooters. One woman is suing the beloved theme park after being struck by an ECV. Florida Politics reported that Jamie Pineda is suing the company for over $30,000. The apparent incident took place on Dec. 29 at Epcot, which would have been quite a busy time due to the Christmas holiday, break for schools and upcoming New Year's Eve celebrations. She filed a lawsuit in Orange Circuit Court on March 31.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WWLP

2 Rikers guards accused of smuggling contraband to gang members

NEW YORK (AP) — Two corrections officers have been accused of accepting bribes and smuggling contraband including cell phones into New York City’s Rikers Island jail complex. The guards were arrested along with four other people in connection to two separate schemes, according to criminal complaints unsealed Tuesday. In one alleged plot, 31-year-old Katrina Patterson […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWLP

WWLP

18K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy