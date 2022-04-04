ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Strong storms will impact southern Arkansas

By Alex Libby
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 3 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – After what was a beautiful spring weekend, we are already tracking our next chance for severe weather. A storm system will bring showers and thunderstorms to Arkansas Monday night into Tuesday morning. While much of the state will get rain & thunderstorms, the greater risk for severe weather is in southern Arkansas.

LOCATION: The Storm Prediction Center has Hot Springs, Pine Bluff, Arkadelphia & Mena in a marginal (lowest) risk for a few severe storms. Camden, Centerville, Monticello & De Queen under a slight risk (slightly higher). The highest risk in this scenario is enhanced (in orange) and includes: Texarkana, Magnolia, El Dorado, Crossett & Eudora. Severe storms are not expected for Little Rock.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VfvJd_0eyP2MRd00
Storm Prediction Center severe weather outlook.

TIMING: Non-severe rain and storms will move in as early as Monday morning for parts of Northern Arkansas. Central and Southern parts of the state should stay dry most of Monday. The risk for severe weather in our area isn’t until after 10 PM Monday night. The window of severe weather in Southern Arkansas will be from 10 PM Monday until 6 AM Tuesday. Below is the hour-by-hour forecast.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17Lrub_0eyP2MRd00

RISKS: Damaging wind is the greatest threat with any potential severe storms. There is a lower threat for isolated, large hail. A spin-up tornado cannot be ruled out, but the risk for this is lowest. Flooding is also a very low threat. Central Arkansas could get ½” to 1″ of rain, with 2″ of rain possible farther south.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rkloX_0eyP2MRd00
Damaging wind is the highest threat for storms late Monday night & overnight.

Stay with the Arkansas Storm Team for the latest information concerning this mid-week severe event.

STAY INFORMED:

Download the Arkansas Storm Team app

To make sure you are staying up-to-date with the forecast, download the Arkansas Storm Team app to get updates anywhere at any time.

To watch the latest video updates from the Arkansas Storm Team, you can check them out here.

KARK WEATHER

FOX16 WEATHER

The Arkansas Storm Team is a collaboration of two stations to bring you the largest weather team in the state when covering Arkansas weather.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arkadelphia, AR
City
Little Rock, AR
City
Texarkana, AR
City
Monticello, AR
City
El Dorado, AR
City
Centerville, AR
City
Pine Bluff, AR
City
Crossett, AR
City
Hot Springs, AR
State
Arkansas State
THV11

Snow expected to fall in Arkansas later this week

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Spring is only just a little more than a week away, but winter is not in a rush to leave. Another arctic front will sweep through Arkansas on Friday, kicking out the warm and pleasant spring-like conditions from Thursday. Temperatures may hit the low to...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Click2Houston.com

Where is Tornado Alley now?

For decades we’ve heard of Tornado Alley, running from North Texas across Oklahoma and Kansas across the corn belt to Minnesota. The central United States is where, geographically, warm and moist Gulf air has met cold air off the Rockies to set up the perfect tornado recipe: warm air below, cold air above, spinning winds from several directions at the surface of the Earth with faster winds above. That recipe more and more is moving East. Already this morning (around 4:20 a.m.) a destructive tornado tore through Springfield, Arkansas. Here’s ExactTrack radar:
TEXAS STATE
natureworldnews.com

Another Severe Tornado Will Come to Southern US This Week

Another severe tornado will strike the parts of Southern US again just like in the past two weeks that left residents in a devastating condition to. The weather phenomenon may not be happening in the same spots, but it will be the third week in a row that there is a chance of severe weather.
ENVIRONMENT
KEYT

3 bodies found in a submerged SUV in Alabama as South recovers from series of storms

Three bodies were found Thursday in a submerged vehicle, authorities said, after a powerful storm dumped record rain amounts in Alabama. The bodies of a 72-year-old man along with two women ages 53 and 42 were recovered from an SUV in Holt, Alabama, after stormwater receded, the Tuscaloosa Police Department said in a statement. Officials have not released their names.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Arkansas#Severe Weather#Tornado#Extreme Weather#Arkadelphia Mena#Monticello De Queen#Crossett Eudora
The Independent

Tornado warning - live: Video shows Texas Walmart shoppers being dragged as South now faces flooding

A storm system that passed through Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama overnight has killed one person and wounded an unknown number. Texas Governor Greg Abbott called the destruction “devastating”, and said it was a “miracle” that more people were not killed immediately. Several videos and pictures captured on Monday night showed powerful tornadoes cause massive damage to RVs, houses and schools with one video showing a truck driver having near escape after getting tossed into air.Another video also showed a tornado approaching a Walmart in Round Rock, not far from Austin, which forced customers to flee the oncoming twister....
ENVIRONMENT
KTVU FOX 2

Driver captures video as tornado touches down in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS - Multiple tornadoes spurred from a storm that moved across Louisiana, Texas, and Oklahoma Tuesday night. A large funnel cloud caused severe damage in New Orleans after nightfall. At least one person died and multiple others were injured, according to initial reports. Drew and Matthew Burke recorded video...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WREG

Woman dies in officer-involved shooting in Ark.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A suspected burglar was killed by Arkansas police after they say she charged at officers Wednesday. The suspected burglar was identified as 35-year-old Samantha Edgmond of Springfield, Missouri. Police believe Edgmond was involved in an attempted break-in just before 10 p.m Wednesday night in Atkins, Arkansas. Atkins Police and Pope County deputies […]
ARKANSAS STATE
KLTV

Tornado tosses lake O’ the Pines RVs

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The damage in Upshur County from last night’s storm went on for miles. Fortunately, most of the path of destruction was in unpopulated areas. But in several places roads and highways were crossed. KLTV takes a look at an RV park at the Lake O’ the Pines Highway 155 bridge on the northeastern edge of Upshur County that was damaged by a tornado.
UPSHUR COUNTY, TX
KOCO

TIMELINE: Another round of snow coming into Oklahoma

Another round of snow is making its way into Oklahoma. The probability of snow, sleet and winter weather is high Friday in northern Oklahoma. The wave of weather is expected to come into the state during the early morning hours, and the peak of the snow should be between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. Friday.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Outdoor Life

Dozens of Giant Mississippi River Catfish Caught in Illinois Tournament

If you want to catch a seriously big catfish—one that weighs 80 or 90 pounds—the Mississippi River north of St. Louis needs to be on your fishing radar. The season-opening event of the “Twisted Cat Fishing Tournament,” now in its eighth year, took place on March 5 on this stretch of the Mississippi outside of Alton, Illinois. And competitors hauled in some truly giant blue cats over the course of the day.
ALTON, IL
MyArkLaMiss

UPDATE: Arkansas authorities find the body of missing Camden juvenile who was last seen in the Ouachita River

UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Camden Police Department, they found the body of the missing Camden juvenile on Friday, April 1, 2022, at approximately 8:30 AM. Arkansas authorities have been searching for the missing juvenile since Sunday, March 27, 2022, when they were seen distressed in the Ouachita River. CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On […]
CAMDEN, AR
AccuWeather

'It just wiped out most of the town here. It’s gone.'

The Eastland Complex fire in Texas killed at least one as a dangerous combination of weather conditions came together and forced the flames to change directions, nearly destroying the entire town of Carbon. Residents in Carbon, Texas, were forced to evacuate their homes late last week as a dangerous combination...
CARBON, TX
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy