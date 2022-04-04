Strong storms will impact southern Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – After what was a beautiful spring weekend, we are already tracking our next chance for severe weather. A storm system will bring showers and thunderstorms to Arkansas Monday night into Tuesday morning. While much of the state will get rain & thunderstorms, the greater risk for severe weather is in southern Arkansas.

LOCATION: The Storm Prediction Center has Hot Springs, Pine Bluff, Arkadelphia & Mena in a marginal (lowest) risk for a few severe storms. Camden, Centerville, Monticello & De Queen under a slight risk (slightly higher). The highest risk in this scenario is enhanced (in orange) and includes: Texarkana, Magnolia, El Dorado, Crossett & Eudora. Severe storms are not expected for Little Rock.

Storm Prediction Center severe weather outlook.

TIMING: Non-severe rain and storms will move in as early as Monday morning for parts of Northern Arkansas. Central and Southern parts of the state should stay dry most of Monday. The risk for severe weather in our area isn’t until after 10 PM Monday night. The window of severe weather in Southern Arkansas will be from 10 PM Monday until 6 AM Tuesday. Below is the hour-by-hour forecast.

RISKS: Damaging wind is the greatest threat with any potential severe storms. There is a lower threat for isolated, large hail. A spin-up tornado cannot be ruled out, but the risk for this is lowest. Flooding is also a very low threat. Central Arkansas could get ½” to 1″ of rain, with 2″ of rain possible farther south.

Damaging wind is the highest threat for storms late Monday night & overnight.

Stay with the Arkansas Storm Team for the latest information concerning this mid-week severe event.

