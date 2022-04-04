Taylor Nicholson sings and dances

Related
SEC softball weekend recap: Kentucky makes statement with sweep of LSU
With each team in the SEC having at least eight conference games under its belt, the standings are starting to take shape in one of college softball’s most competitive conferences. Below are the key takeaways from each of the six series among SEC teams that took place over the weekend. (The rankings used below are from last week’s USA Today/NFCA poll. These are the rankings each team possessed at the start of its weekend series.) ...
Look: Brady Manek Releases Message After NCAA Tournament
North Carolina’s Brady Manek had a very uplifting message for his Twitter followers, despite losing in the National Championship on Monday night. The Tar Heels were up 15 at halftime but saw that lead erased in the second half. The Kansas Jayhawks came all the way back and won, 72-69 to clinch their first National Championship since 2008.
Video: National Anthem At Women’s National Title Game Going Viral
It looks like we’ll be in for a fun second half at the NCAA Tournament women’s national title game on Sunday night. South Carolina, the No. 1 team all season, ran out to a big lead against UConn, though the Huskies have stormed back. It’s Gamecocks 35, Huskies...
Doug Edert Is Transferring: College Basketball World Reacts
One of the best players from this year’s NCAA Tournament is going to be playing elsewhere next season. Doug Edert has told On3Sports that he will be transferring from Saint Peter’s after it had its magical Cinderella run during the tournament. He became a fan favorite throughout that...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
College Basketball Final Coaches’ Poll Top 25 Released
With last night’s national championship game putting a bow on the 2021-22 season, the final men’s college basketball Coaches Poll was released today. Not surprisingly, Kansas checked in at No. 1 after winning the NCAA Tournament, followed by North Carolina, which went from No. 8 seed to national runner-up and No. 2 team in the country.
5-star prospect goes viral for insane 100 meter sprint
Nyckoles Harbor is one of the top-ranked football players in the Class of 2023, and you don’t even need to watch his football tape to see why. Harbor, a five-star recruit from Archbishop Carroll High School in Washington, D.C., recently took part in a 100 meter race at a track track and field event. He came in first with a blazing time of 10.32 seconds. He didn’t exactly blow away the field, but he stuck out among the other competitors — literally.
Wisconsin football adds Edgewood's Cam Fane as walk-on wide receiver
The University of Wisconsin football team added Edgewood High School’s Cam Fane as a preferred walk-on Tuesday. Fane, a 6-foot-1 receiver, had 13 total touchdowns for Edgewood last season. Fane was teammates with Jackson Trudgeon, a walk-on safety commit in the 2022 recruiting class. He’s the third walk-on receiver to join the class, coming in alongside Middleton’s Cole Toennies and Grady O’Neill of St. Paul, Minn. 4 observations from Wisconsin...
Steven M. Sipple: First impression of Grant? He loves being a RB, and that's a wonderful sign
First impression of Nebraska junior Anthony Grant? He looks like he was put on Earth to be a running back. At 5-foot-11 and 210 pounds, he has excellent size. He's a powerful runner who also can juke defenders. Frost says spring has been 'fun,' though inconsistency, injuries remain part of offensive conversation ...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Daniel Hardy, Troy Andersen and more impress at Montana State Pro Day
As Daniel Hardy landed on his second attempt in the vertical jump, the Montana State weight room erupted in celebration. Hardy — who reached 40 inches in the vertical — immediately high-fived nearby teammates, triumphantly walking around the room. He said he’d actually surpassed that height in training, but was still glad to hit his goal mark. “We’ve been working (on it) a long time,” Hardy said. “Nine, 10 weeks,...
MSU Pro Day (copy)
Troy Andersen's height and weight are recorded during Montana State's Pro Day on Monday at the Bobcat Athletic Complex.
Valley Press-Mineral Independent
St. Regis golf draws ample numbers
Last season only two players turned out for the St. Regis High school golf team. The good news is both are back this year along with a bunch of other players. Head coach Dan Park welcomed almost 20 players to the team’s initial practices this spring as a host of athletes who excelled in other sports decided to try golf this year.
Taliah Morris Has High Expectations in Track & Field
Cheyenne East track athlete Taliah Morris has some serious talent when it comes to track and field and put those skills on display in last week's meet in Wheatland. Morris won the 100-meter dash in 12.46 and also placed first in the long jump with a leap of 18 feet 9 and a half inches.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
McPherson Sentinel
Canton-Galva splits with Remington in make-up games
WHITEWATER, Kansas – The Canton-Galva Eagles had the feeling of flying high and struggling for take-off as softball won 12-8 and baseball came up short 10-7 against the Remington Broncos. Softball: Canton-Galva 12, Remington 8 For the girls, they started out in a hole that required a little boost to get out of.
News Channel Nebraska
Central Nebraska athletes, contributors included in Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame class
LINCOLN - The Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame’s 2022 induction class (28th class) reflects recent celebrations of Title IX, with strong female representation throughout the inductees and honorees. The induction ceremony will be at 1:00 p.m. on Sept. 25 at Lincoln East High School. Ticket prices are...
Flathead Beacon
Jeff Thompson Inducted into Montana Coaches Association Hall of Fame
The Montana Coaches Association announced that Flathead High School wrestling coach Jeff Thompson would be among a group of five inductees to the MCA hall of fame. A three-time state champion at Great Falls High and a collegiate wrestler at the University of Minnesota, Thompson previously coached the Braves from 2000-2008, building a program that produced 107 state placers, 48 state finalists and 13 state champions. Flathead won titles in 2004, 2006, 2007 and 2008, and was ranked 10th nationally in 2008. The National Wrestling Coaches Association twice named Thompson the organization’s regional coach of the year.
Wyoming News
Cheyenne, WY
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
366K+
Views
ABOUT
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.https://www.wyomingnews.com
Comments / 0