South Carolina first baseman Kassidy Krupit

It looks like we’ll be in for a fun second half at the NCAA Tournament women’s national title game on Sunday night. South Carolina, the No. 1 team all season, ran out to a big lead against UConn, though the Huskies have stormed back. It’s Gamecocks 35, Huskies...
COLUMBIA, S.C. — It seems South Carolina fans will get a free concert from Darius Rucker--at least if we're all reading his tweets correctly. The country singing star and Gamecock superfan tweeted on Friday the idea that if the Gamecocks women's basketball team won a national championship, he'd do a show on the school's campus.
No one could or would ever say that Darius Rucker isn’t one of the biggest fans of the Gamecocks in the world. He’s such a huge fan, in fact, that the Medical University of South Carolina awarded him with an honorary doctorate!. But just in case anyone had...
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Changes are coming to signs throughout the state to let everyone know the USC Women's Basketball team are not one, but two-time National Champions. 15 signs were placed along highways across the state after the team's 2017 National Championship win. Now, it's time for them to be replaced.
North Carolina’s Brady Manek had a very uplifting message for his Twitter followers, despite losing in the National Championship on Monday night. The Tar Heels were up 15 at halftime but saw that lead erased in the second half. The Kansas Jayhawks came all the way back and won, 72-69 to clinch their first National Championship since 2008.
The new order at Duke University is beginning to take shape. Just one day after longtime assistant coach Nolan Smith left the program to join the Louisville Cardinals, head coach Jon Scheyer added a new assistant to his 2022-23 staff. According to college basketball insider Jeff Goodman, Elon head coach...
Kansas and Bill Self are the kings of college basketball, but fallout from the FBI is coming next
Kansas captured its fourth national championship in program history via a thrilling 72-69 triumph over North Carolina Monday night in New Orleans. For Jayhawk fans, this not-so-simple fact is all that matters at the present moment and all that will matter in the immediate days and weeks ahead. That’s good. That’s the way it should be.
One of the best players from this year’s NCAA Tournament is going to be playing elsewhere next season. Doug Edert has told On3Sports that he will be transferring from Saint Peter’s after it had its magical Cinderella run during the tournament. He became a fan favorite throughout that...
With last night’s national championship game putting a bow on the 2021-22 season, the final men’s college basketball Coaches Poll was released today. Not surprisingly, Kansas checked in at No. 1 after winning the NCAA Tournament, followed by North Carolina, which went from No. 8 seed to national runner-up and No. 2 team in the country.
COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Sunday, the University of South Carolina Women's Basketball team took home the NCAA Women's Basketball National Championship. Now, fans are looking to celebrate the win with National Championship gear. So, where can you get your "natty" gear?. Palmetto Shirt Company in Columbia is printing and...
SEC softball weekend recap: Kentucky makes statement with sweep of LSU
With each team in the SEC having at least eight conference games under its belt, the standings are starting to take shape in one of college softball’s most competitive conferences. Below are the key takeaways from each of the six series among SEC teams that took place over the weekend. (The rankings used below are from last week’s USA Today/NFCA poll. These are the rankings each team possessed at the start of its weekend series.) ...
USC Women's Basketball team gets warm welcome at celebration
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Gamecock fans eagerly greeted the USC Women's Basketball team at Colonial Life Arena on Monday. This is the team's second national championship win at the NCAA tournament in the past five years. All across the arena, you could hear fans doing the famous gamecocks chant. "All...
The University of Wisconsin football team added Edgewood High School’s Cam Fane as a preferred walk-on Tuesday. Fane, a 6-foot-1 receiver, had 13 total touchdowns for Edgewood last season. Fane was teammates with Jackson Trudgeon, a walk-on safety commit in the 2022 recruiting class. He’s the third walk-on receiver to join the class, coming in alongside Middleton’s Cole Toennies and Grady O’Neill of St. Paul, Minn. 4 observations from Wisconsin...
MARS HILL, N.C. — Larry Davis is now a head basketball coach in the college ranks. The former Gamecock guard who had a successful run in the Palmetto State as a high school coach has been named the new head basketball coach at Mars Hill University. Davis has spent...
Lance McCutcheon and Daniel Hardy's growth over past two years set the stage for Montana State Pro Day
As soon as he got off the plane in Bozeman, Daniel Hardy realized how much he’d missed Montana. “This place has really grown on me in the four and a half years that I’ve been here,” Hardy said Monday. “I love it — that cold, crisp air. The elevation got to me a little bit, I won’t lie. But this place is amazing.” Hardy had flown back in from Oregon...
As Daniel Hardy landed on his second attempt in the vertical jump, the Montana State weight room erupted in celebration. Hardy — who reached 40 inches in the vertical — immediately high-fived nearby teammates, triumphantly walking around the room. He said he’d actually surpassed that height in training, but was still glad to hit his goal mark. “We’ve been working (on it) a long time,” Hardy said. “Nine, 10 weeks,...
TOP: Daniel Hardy bench presses during Montana State’s Pro Day on Monday at the Bobcat Athletic Complex. ABOVE: Lance McCutcheon runs a 40-yard dash.
Steven M. Sipple: First impression of Grant? He loves being a RB, and that's a wonderful sign
First impression of Nebraska junior Anthony Grant? He looks like he was put on Earth to be a running back. At 5-foot-11 and 210 pounds, he has excellent size. He's a powerful runner who also can juke defenders. Frost says spring has been 'fun,' though inconsistency, injuries remain part of offensive conversation ...
CLEMSON, S.C. – Billy Barlow pitched 5.0 strong innings and Clemson hit three home runs in its 4-3 victory over No. 10 Georgia at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Tuesday night. The Tigers, who took a 1-0 lead in the home-and-home series, improved to 19-9, while the Bulldogs dropped to 22-7. The two teams conclude their […]
Wyoming Cowboys reloading at cornerback with transfers Deron Harrell, Jakorey Hawkins
LARAMIE – Craig Bohl’s developmental program is providing a second chance for a talented duo in the secondary. After starting cornerbacks C.J. Coldon and Azizi Hearn transferred to Oklahoma and UCLA, respectively, Wyoming dipped into the portal to replace them with two players from Power 5 teams. The Cowboys signed Mississippi’s Jakorey Hawkins and Wisconsin’s Deron Harrell on Jan. 19 to reinforce the position after UW finished 13th in passing...
