Silk Sonic Opens the 2022 Grammys With Funk and Flair (VIDEO)
By Dan Clarendon, TV Insider
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
3 days ago
It’s no hyperbole to call Silk Sonic’s Grammy performance explosive: Pyrotechnics lit up the stage of the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas tonight, Sunday, April 3, as Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak’s two-man act kicked off the 64th Annual Grammy Awards with a performance of their song...
Olivia Rodrigo, Foo Fighters and Silk Sonic were among the big winners at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards. The annual ceremony took place at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Tuesday night (22.03.22) and saw Olivia crowned Best New Pop Artist and Female Artist of the Year, while 'good 4 u' was voted as the TikTok Bop of the Year.
NEW YORK — Ye will not be performing at the Grammys this year. A report published in The Blast said that the musician was told Friday that his act had been pulled from the show, which is set to take place on April 3. A representative for Ye, who...
Chris Rock has seemingly defended Will Smith in a fresh exchange between him and a fan while continuing on his stand-up tour. The Madagascar star, who was performing at The Wilbur theatre in Boston on Thursday, was quick to disagree with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will.
Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
Will Smith’s daughter, Willow Smith, is getting philosophical on Twitter. The singer and "Red Table Talk" co-host took to the social media platform on Saturday and shared some cryptic tweets about the "meaning of life" following her father’s resignation from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.
From an old friend to a former beau, see stars who reconnected with, married, and even remarried a guy from their past. Whether she’s performing on stage or simply posting on Instagram, singer Monica is always going to show love to and represent for rapper Corey Miller, known as C-Murder. If you haven’t been following, the two were an item in the ’90s. The New Orleans native, who is the brother of Master P, was sentenced to life in prison in 2009 for the shooting death of a teen named Steve Thomas at a nightclub in 2002. But witnesses have since come forward claiming Miller’s innocence and allege that they were forced by police to give false information and testify against him. Since then, there’s been a major push to get him released, with attorney Benjamin Crump joining his legal team, Kim Kardashian getting involved, and Monica leading the way.
And just like that, T.I. let his temper land him on Page One. Again. The rapper lost his cool on Monday, April 4 at Our Bar ATL, a restaurant and bar in downtown Atlanta. It was open mic night, and the host, comedian Lauren Knight, reportedly joked about the sexual assault allegations against the rapper and his wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris. Whatever was said prompted T.I. to march to the stage to lodge his objection.
Mark Wahlberg is reaching a point in his life where it's becoming harder and harder to leave his family behind for months-long projects, which explains why the actor says the curtain is slowly inching to a close when it comes to his career in Hollywood. The 50-year-old actor spoke with...
Click here to read the full article. Send in the tears: Stephen Sondheim is due to be remembered in song at the upcoming Grammy Awards by Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom Jr., Ben Platt and Rachel Zegler, sources tell Variety.
The performances, which have not yet been officially announced, are said to be part of the show’s traditional In Memoriam segment, rather than a separate moment during the telecast.
Sondheim died on Nov. 26 at age 91. The Grammys are the first of several awards shows that are expected to fete the composing great in some fashion this year, with the Oscars, Tonys...
John Travolta has left America behind for a new venture abroad, and fans were amazed when they found out what he was doing. The star has temporarily moved across the pond to the UK, where he's filming a new Christmas project, and he brought his best attitude with him. While...
Matthew McConaughey is one of the biggest names in Hollywood. After kickstarting his career in the 1990s, he rapidly became known for his roles in various romantic comedies. Several classics include “How to Lose a Guy In 10 Days,” “Failure to Launch,” and “Fool’s Gold.” However, in speaking about the growth of his career, the actor revealed he once “dropped tears” and nearly had to change careers after turning down a $14.5 million offer for a movie. See what he has to say about the experience in the clip below.
If you’ve been paying attention to underground rap for the past decade or two, then you probably already knew that Open Mike Eagle is a great rapper. These days, he’s also distinguishing himself as a great podcaster. Mike’s show What Had Happened Was is currently in its third season. Every week, the veteran rap A&R Dante Ross comes on to tell Mike stories about KMD, Brand Nubian, and De La Soul. It’s great. (The last season was Mike and El-P, and that was great, too.) But OME has not turned all his energies toward podcasting. The man is still great at rapping, too.
Staying quiet. Chris Rock told an excited crowd that he wouldn't be speaking out about getting slapped by Will Smith just yet. The comic, 57, made a surprise appearance at the Comedy Cellar in New York City on Tuesday, April 5, and the audience gave him a warm welcome. “He literally only addressed it as […]
90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers were surprised to see a cast member missing from Sunday's Season 5 tell-all. Caleb Greenwood, whose relationship with Alina Kozhevnikova was featured in the season, was nowhere to be found. Greenwood, 28, wished his fellow 90 Day Fiance stars well and said next week's episode would include an update on his relationship.
Chris Rock’s younger brother Kenny said it “eats” at him to watch footage of his sibling being slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars – and called for the actor to be stripped of his Academy Award.
Kenny Rock told the Los Angeles Times that he initially thought Smith’s action was staged, but realized it was all too real when the “King Richard” star hurled the F-word at Chris.
Kenny said he first heard about the on-stage incident while he was riding the A train in Brooklyn and a friend contacted him, but the signal was poor and he could not see...
Chlöe and the Next 20th Century is another shocking left-turn from indie-rock’s chief provocateur: a charming (huh?!), innocuous (gasp!) sojourn into lovely baroque-pop. In vignettes as daintily, darkly comic as a Wes Anderson anthology, Josh Tillman mostly stays out of his characters’ business, swapping villainous screeds and tortured self-scrutiny for quietly mischievous little portraits. Old-Hollywood strings and brass lounge low in the mix, like a bistro band jostling into a waiter’s daydream. To keep you on your toes, album closer “The Next 20th Century” interrupts the programming with an arresting vision of society slow-boiling to death. “Things keep getting worse,”...
Watch: Christy Giles' Husband Jan Cilliers Reacts to Her Cause of Death. Christy Giles' husband is sharing more insight into the model's final hours before her tragic and shocking death. In an exclusive interview with E! News, Jan Cilliers recalled the final conversations he had with his wife before she...
Scott Bakula's first new television series since NCIS: New Orleans was canceled last year might remind viewers of Yellowstone. The former Star Trek: Enterprise star will lead Unbroken, an NBC drama pilot written and created by Shaun Cassidy. The new series will focus on three ranch families in California. The...
Megan Thee Stallion has had a busy few weeks, what with her performance at the Oscars, walking the red carpet at the Grammys, and presenting alongside Dua Lipa. With such super high-profile events and the intense glam that comes with them, we don't blame Megan for wanting to take a break from makeup — and she said she's going to try her hardest to go bare-faced until Coachella.
