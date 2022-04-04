ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Silk Sonic Opens the 2022 Grammys With Funk and Flair (VIDEO)

By Dan Clarendon, TV Insider
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
 3 days ago

It’s no hyperbole to call Silk Sonic’s Grammy performance explosive: Pyrotechnics lit up the stage of the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas tonight, Sunday, April 3, as Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak’s two-man act kicked off the 64th Annual Grammy Awards with a performance of their song...

www.rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sea Coast Echo

Olivia Rodrigo, Foo Fighters and Silk Sonic win big at iHeartRadio Music Awards

Olivia Rodrigo, Foo Fighters and Silk Sonic were among the big winners at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards. The annual ceremony took place at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Tuesday night (22.03.22) and saw Olivia crowned Best New Pop Artist and Female Artist of the Year, while 'good 4 u' was voted as the TikTok Bop of the Year.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock defends Will Smith in fresh comments about slap

Chris Rock has seemingly defended Will Smith in a fresh exchange between him and a fan while continuing on his stand-up tour. The Madagascar star, who was performing at The Wilbur theatre in Boston on Thursday, was quick to disagree with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Noah
Person
Bruno Mars
Essence

'14 Years Later, Our Paths Crossed': 5 Times Celebrity Women Fell In Love With Men From Their Past

From an old friend to a former beau, see stars who reconnected with, married, and even remarried a guy from their past. Whether she’s performing on stage or simply posting on Instagram, singer Monica is always going to show love to and represent for rapper Corey Miller, known as C-Murder. If you haven’t been following, the two were an item in the ’90s. The New Orleans native, who is the brother of Master P, was sentenced to life in prison in 2009 for the shooting death of a teen named Steve Thomas at a nightclub in 2002. But witnesses have since come forward claiming Miller’s innocence and allege that they were forced by police to give false information and testify against him. Since then, there’s been a major push to get him released, with attorney Benjamin Crump joining his legal team, Kim Kardashian getting involved, and Monica leading the way.
RELATIONSHIPS
rolling out

T.I. goes onstage, takes mic; has heated exchange with comedian (video)

And just like that, T.I. let his temper land him on Page One. Again. The rapper lost his cool on Monday, April 4 at Our Bar ATL, a restaurant and bar in downtown Atlanta. It was open mic night, and the host, comedian Lauren Knight, reportedly joked about the sexual assault allegations against the rapper and his wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris. Whatever was said prompted T.I. to march to the stage to lodge his objection.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grammy Awards#Funk#Dolby Live#The Recording Academy
Variety

Stephen Sondheim to Be Saluted at Grammys by Rachel Zegler, Cynthia Erivo, Ben Platt, Leslie Odom Jr. (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Send in the tears: Stephen Sondheim is due to be remembered in song at the upcoming Grammy Awards by Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom Jr., Ben Platt and Rachel Zegler, sources tell Variety. The performances, which have not yet been officially announced, are said to be part of the show’s traditional In Memoriam segment, rather than a separate moment during the telecast. Sondheim died on Nov. 26 at age 91. The Grammys are the first of several awards shows that are expected to fete the composing great in some fashion this year, with the Oscars, Tonys...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Matthew McConaughey Says He ‘Dropped Tears,’ Nearly Had to ‘Change Careers’ After Turning Down $14.5 Million for a Movie

Matthew McConaughey is one of the biggest names in Hollywood. After kickstarting his career in the 1990s, he rapidly became known for his roles in various romantic comedies. Several classics include “How to Lose a Guy In 10 Days,” “Failure to Launch,” and “Fool’s Gold.” However, in speaking about the growth of his career, the actor revealed he once “dropped tears” and nearly had to change careers after turning down a $14.5 million offer for a movie. See what he has to say about the experience in the clip below.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Stereogum

Open Mike Eagle – “Multi-Game Arcade Cabinet” (Feat. R.A.P. Fererria, Still Rift. & Video Dave)

If you’ve been paying attention to underground rap for the past decade or two, then you probably already knew that Open Mike Eagle is a great rapper. These days, he’s also distinguishing himself as a great podcaster. Mike’s show What Had Happened Was is currently in its third season. Every week, the veteran rap A&R Dante Ross comes on to tell Mike stories about KMD, Brand Nubian, and De La Soul. It’s great. (The last season was Mike and El-P, and that was great, too.) But OME has not turned all his energies toward podcasting. The man is still great at rapping, too.
ENTERTAINMENT
Popculture

'90 Day Fiance' Star Speaks out After Skipping 'Tell All' Episode

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers were surprised to see a cast member missing from Sunday's Season 5 tell-all. Caleb Greenwood, whose relationship with Alina Kozhevnikova was featured in the season, was nowhere to be found. Greenwood, 28, wished his fellow 90 Day Fiance stars well and said next week's episode would include an update on his relationship.
TV SERIES
Page Six

Chris Rock’s brother Kenny says Oscars slap ‘eats’ at him: ‘You just belittled him’

Chris Rock’s younger brother Kenny said it “eats” at him to watch footage of his sibling being slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars – and called for the actor to be stripped of his Academy Award. Kenny Rock told the Los Angeles Times that he initially thought Smith’s action was staged, but realized it was all too real when the “King Richard” star hurled the F-word at Chris. Kenny said he first heard about the on-stage incident while he was riding the A train in Brooklyn and a friend contacted him, but the signal was poor and he could not see...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Father John Misty review, Chlöe and the Next 20th Century: A charming, innocuous sojourn into baroque-pop

Chlöe and the Next 20th Century is another shocking left-turn from indie-rock’s chief provocateur: a charming (huh?!), innocuous (gasp!) sojourn into lovely baroque-pop. In vignettes as daintily, darkly comic as a Wes Anderson anthology, Josh Tillman mostly stays out of his characters’ business, swapping villainous screeds and tortured self-scrutiny for quietly mischievous little portraits. Old-Hollywood strings and brass lounge low in the mix, like a bistro band jostling into a waiter’s daydream. To keep you on your toes, album closer “The Next 20th Century” interrupts the programming with an arresting vision of society slow-boiling to death. “Things keep getting worse,”...
MUSIC
Popculture

Scott Bakula's Next Big TV Gig After 'NCIS: New Orleans' Revealed

Scott Bakula's first new television series since NCIS: New Orleans was canceled last year might remind viewers of Yellowstone. The former Star Trek: Enterprise star will lead Unbroken, an NBC drama pilot written and created by Shaun Cassidy. The new series will focus on three ranch families in California. The...
TV SERIES
Teen Vogue

Megan Thee Stallion Posts No-Makeup Selfie and Says She'll Go Makeup-Free Until Coachella — See Photos

Megan Thee Stallion has had a busy few weeks, what with her performance at the Oscars, walking the red carpet at the Grammys, and presenting alongside Dua Lipa. With such super high-profile events and the intense glam that comes with them, we don't blame Megan for wanting to take a break from makeup — and she said she's going to try her hardest to go bare-faced until Coachella.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy