Missouri utility player Emma Raabe

Gov. Parson says Missouri will compete to keep Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs considered moving to Kansas, but Missouri Gov. Parson said the state will compete with any other to keep the NFL team.
Missouri well represented in NCAA Championship game
Jayhawks Ochai Agbaji and Dajuan Harris, plus UNC's Caleb Love, all hail from Missouri, and were standout players at their high schools.
Who are the Kansas City Jayhawks?
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — University of Kansas fans are celebrating big Monday night as the Jayhawks brought its fourth NCAA championship back home in the biggest comeback in title game history against North Carolina. Following the 72-69 win, NCAA President Mark Emmert reached over to KU head coach Bill Self only to congratulate “Coach Self […]
Details Are Emerging From The Gus Malzahn Car Accident
Details are starting to emerge about a car accident UCF head coach Gus Malzahn was involved in on Monday night. Malzahn was in a car accident in Auburn, Ala. on Monday night. The UCF head coach was in the area to be his wife, Kristi, following the passing of her father.
Longtime MLB Infielder Announces Retirement At 35
After 10 MLB seasons, veteran middle infielder Jordy Mercer is calling it a career. On Tuesday, Mercer took to his Twitter account to thank the game of baseball, as well as others, as he says goodbye to the game. “Thank You baseball!” the 35-year-old said. “Thank you for the opportunity...
Illinois Man’s Monster 140-Pound Paddlefish Breaks Missouri State Record
This Illinois man won’t need to hit the gym this week, since he already got a workout hauling a 140-pound paddlefish to shore, breaking the Missouri state record. While on a family trip, Jim Dain decided to go on a fishing trip on the Lake of the Ozarks, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC). When Dain found out that there was supposed to be inclement weather, he almost kept his reel at home. But after some thought, he decided to go through with his original plan.
Bill Self makes history, becomes first Kansas hoops coach to win two NCAA titles
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Bill Self won his elusive second national title with a masterful second-half coaching job and a spicy dash of Remy Martin. Befuddled by North Carolina in an ugly first half, Kansas tightened up defensively and Martin provided the spark in a dazzling second half in the Jayhawks’ 72-69 win over North Carolina.
SEC softball weekend recap: Kentucky makes statement with sweep of LSU
With each team in the SEC having at least eight conference games under its belt, the standings are starting to take shape in one of college softball’s most competitive conferences. Below are the key takeaways from each of the six series among SEC teams that took place over the weekend. (The rankings used below are from last week’s USA Today/NFCA poll. These are the rankings each team possessed at the start of its weekend series.) ...
Brady Manek takes big shot to head against Kansas
North Carolina got off to a bad start in Monday night’s championship game against Kansas, in more ways than one. Not only did the Jayhawks jump out to a 7-0 lead, but North Carolina forward Brady Manek got hurt almost immediately. Kansas was leading 7-3 just over three minutes...
Notebook: RJ Fitzgerald receives Montana State's legacy No. 41; Vigen discusses new players, new positions
R.J. Fitzgerald thought No. 41 was reserved for defensive players. After all, those are the only Montana State football players who have donned the legacy number since the tradition began. The number is given to an MSU senior who is a Montana native, regardless of position. Fitzgerald, a fullback from Dillon, will be No. 41 for the 2022 season, becoming the first offensive player to receive the honor since 2018, when it became more than just a number. ...
Troy Andersen's height and weight are recorded during Montana State's Pro Day on Monday at the Bobcat Athletic Complex.
Where to buy championship gear after KU wins NCAA title
Kansas City and Lawrence stores are ready to sell championship gear after the KU Jayhawks win another NCAA Championship.
Daniel Hardy, Troy Andersen and more impress at Montana State Pro Day
As Daniel Hardy landed on his second attempt in the vertical jump, the Montana State weight room erupted in celebration. Hardy — who reached 40 inches in the vertical — immediately high-fived nearby teammates, triumphantly walking around the room. He said he’d actually surpassed that height in training, but was still glad to hit his goal mark. “We’ve been working (on it) a long time,” Hardy said. “Nine, 10 weeks,...
Wisconsin football adds Edgewood's Cam Fane as walk-on wide receiver
The University of Wisconsin football team added Edgewood High School’s Cam Fane as a preferred walk-on Tuesday. Fane, a 6-foot-1 receiver, had 13 total touchdowns for Edgewood last season. Fane was teammates with Jackson Trudgeon, a walk-on safety commit in the 2022 recruiting class. He’s the third walk-on receiver to join the class, coming in alongside Middleton’s Cole Toennies and Grady O’Neill of St. Paul, Minn. 4 observations from Wisconsin...
Chiefs consider renovating Arrowhead, according to team representative
Kansas City Chiefs plan to renovate Arrowhead instead of building a new stadium in Kansas, according to a team representative.
Grad transfer Hayden Brown names top 3; sets his official visits
On Friday, the Citadel grad transfer Hayden Brown announced his final three schools. When Brown hit the transfer portal in early March, he had over forty schools reach out to him. The 6-foot-5 forward led the Southern Conference in rebounds per game (9.5) and was fourth in points per game (18.8).
4 observations from Wisconsin football's seventh spring practice
Paul Chryst let his University of Wisconsin football team know he wasn’t thrilled with Tuesday’s spring practice. Reporters couldn’t hear what Chryst said in their perch above the McClain Center indoor field, but it was clear by players’ reactions and Chryst’s mannerisms he was letting them know he wanted better. Bumps in the road are expected during spring practices, especially when installing a new offense. But with practices in their third of five weeks, the message appeared to be the players needed to clean things...
Wyoming Cowboys reloading at cornerback with transfers Deron Harrell, Jakorey Hawkins
LARAMIE – Craig Bohl’s developmental program is providing a second chance for a talented duo in the secondary. After starting cornerbacks C.J. Coldon and Azizi Hearn transferred to Oklahoma and UCLA, respectively, Wyoming dipped into the portal to replace them with two players from Power 5 teams. The Cowboys signed Mississippi’s Jakorey Hawkins and Wisconsin’s Deron Harrell on Jan. 19 to reinforce the position after UW finished 13th in passing...
Steven M. Sipple: First impression of Grant? He loves being a running back, and that's a wonderful sign
First impression of Nebraska junior Anthony Grant? He looks like he was put on Earth to be a running back. At 5-foot-11 and 210 pounds, he has excellent size. He's a powerful runner who also can juke defenders. Frost says spring has been 'fun,' though inconsistency, injuries remain part of offensive conversation ...
Oklahoma Ties In NCAA National Title Game
Before Kansas Coach Bill Self and North Carolina forward Brady Manek were playing in March Madness, they were Oklahomans. Coach Bill Self graduated from Edmond Memorial in 1981, played basketball at Oklahoma State University and then made his way to ORU to begin his head coaching career. Now, it's no...
