Missouri utility player Emma Raabe

By Elizabeth Underwood/Missourian
 2 days ago

Missouri utility player Emma Raabe goes to catch the ball on Sunday at the Mizzou Softball Complex. The Tigers had 7 hits this game, to the Gamecocks' 6.

FOX4 News Kansas City

Who are the Kansas City Jayhawks?

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — University of Kansas fans are celebrating big Monday night as the Jayhawks brought its fourth NCAA championship back home in the biggest comeback in title game history against North Carolina. Following the 72-69 win, NCAA President Mark Emmert reached over to KU head coach Bill Self only to congratulate “Coach Self […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Details Are Emerging From The Gus Malzahn Car Accident

Details are starting to emerge about a car accident UCF head coach Gus Malzahn was involved in on Monday night. Malzahn was in a car accident in Auburn, Ala. on Monday night. The UCF head coach was in the area to be his wife, Kristi, following the passing of her father.
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Longtime MLB Infielder Announces Retirement At 35

After 10 MLB seasons, veteran middle infielder Jordy Mercer is calling it a career. On Tuesday, Mercer took to his Twitter account to thank the game of baseball, as well as others, as he says goodbye to the game. “Thank You baseball!” the 35-year-old said. “Thank you for the opportunity...
MLB
Outsider.com

Illinois Man’s Monster 140-Pound Paddlefish Breaks Missouri State Record

This Illinois man won’t need to hit the gym this week, since he already got a workout hauling a 140-pound paddlefish to shore, breaking the Missouri state record. While on a family trip, Jim Dain decided to go on a fishing trip on the Lake of the Ozarks, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC). When Dain found out that there was supposed to be inclement weather, he almost kept his reel at home. But after some thought, he decided to go through with his original plan.
MISSOURI STATE
Wyoming News

SEC softball weekend recap: Kentucky makes statement with sweep of LSU

With each team in the SEC having at least eight conference games under its belt, the standings are starting to take shape in one of college softball’s most competitive conferences. Below are the key takeaways from each of the six series among SEC teams that took place over the weekend. (The rankings used below are from last week’s USA Today/NFCA poll. These are the rankings each team possessed at the start of its weekend series.) ...
SPORTS
Wyoming News

Notebook: RJ Fitzgerald receives Montana State's legacy No. 41; Vigen discusses new players, new positions

R.J. Fitzgerald thought No. 41 was reserved for defensive players. After all, those are the only Montana State football players who have donned the legacy number since the tradition began. The number is given to an MSU senior who is a Montana native, regardless of position. Fitzgerald, a fullback from Dillon, will be No. 41 for the 2022 season, becoming the first offensive player to receive the honor since 2018, when it became more than just a number. ...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Wyoming News

MSU Pro Day (copy)

Troy Andersen's height and weight are recorded during Montana State's Pro Day on Monday at the Bobcat Athletic Complex.
SPORTS
Wyoming News

Daniel Hardy, Troy Andersen and more impress at Montana State Pro Day

As Daniel Hardy landed on his second attempt in the vertical jump, the Montana State weight room erupted in celebration. Hardy — who reached 40 inches in the vertical — immediately high-fived nearby teammates, triumphantly walking around the room. He said he’d actually surpassed that height in training, but was still glad to hit his goal mark. “We’ve been working (on it) a long time,” Hardy said. “Nine, 10 weeks,...
MONTANA STATE
Wyoming News

Wisconsin football adds Edgewood's Cam Fane as walk-on wide receiver

The University of Wisconsin football team added Edgewood High School’s Cam Fane as a preferred walk-on Tuesday. Fane, a 6-foot-1 receiver, had 13 total touchdowns for Edgewood last season. Fane was teammates with Jackson Trudgeon, a walk-on safety commit in the 2022 recruiting class. He’s the third walk-on receiver to join the class, coming in alongside Middleton’s Cole Toennies and Grady O’Neill of St. Paul, Minn. 4 observations from Wisconsin...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Wyoming News

4 observations from Wisconsin football's seventh spring practice

Paul Chryst let his University of Wisconsin football team know he wasn’t thrilled with Tuesday’s spring practice. Reporters couldn’t hear what Chryst said in their perch above the McClain Center indoor field, but it was clear by players’ reactions and Chryst’s mannerisms he was letting them know he wanted better. Bumps in the road are expected during spring practices, especially when installing a new offense. But with practices in their third of five weeks, the message appeared to be the players needed to clean things...
MADISON, WI
Wyoming News

Wyoming Cowboys reloading at cornerback with transfers Deron Harrell, Jakorey Hawkins

LARAMIE – Craig Bohl’s developmental program is providing a second chance for a talented duo in the secondary. After starting cornerbacks C.J. Coldon and Azizi Hearn transferred to Oklahoma and UCLA, respectively, Wyoming dipped into the portal to replace them with two players from Power 5 teams. The Cowboys signed Mississippi’s Jakorey Hawkins and Wisconsin’s Deron Harrell on Jan. 19 to reinforce the position after UW finished 13th in passing...
LARAMIE, WY
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma Ties In NCAA National Title Game

Before Kansas Coach Bill Self and North Carolina forward Brady Manek were playing in March Madness, they were Oklahomans. Coach Bill Self graduated from Edmond Memorial in 1981, played basketball at Oklahoma State University and then made his way to ORU to begin his head coaching career. Now, it's no...
HARRAH, OK
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

