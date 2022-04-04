Missouri softball players celebrate their win

Related
Video: National Anthem At Women’s National Title Game Going Viral
It looks like we’ll be in for a fun second half at the NCAA Tournament women’s national title game on Sunday night. South Carolina, the No. 1 team all season, ran out to a big lead against UConn, though the Huskies have stormed back. It’s Gamecocks 35, Huskies...
Gov. Parson says Missouri will compete to keep Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs considered moving to Kansas, but Missouri Gov. Parson said the state will compete with any other to keep the NFL team.
KU’s Christian Braun honored by former high school
Kansas native Christian Braun was honored with "Christian Braun Day" at his former Blue Valley Northwest High School ahead of NCAA Championship.
KU fans crowd Mass Street after winning the NCAA title
KU fans quickly filled Mass Street in downtown Lawrence following the 72-69 win against North Carolina.
Missouri well represented in NCAA Championship game
Jayhawks Ochai Agbaji and Dajuan Harris, plus UNC's Caleb Love, all hail from Missouri, and were standout players at their high schools.
SB Nation
Kansas and Bill Self are the kings of college basketball, but fallout from the FBI is coming next
Kansas captured its fourth national championship in program history via a thrilling 72-69 triumph over North Carolina Monday night in New Orleans. For Jayhawk fans, this not-so-simple fact is all that matters at the present moment and all that will matter in the immediate days and weeks ahead. That’s good. That’s the way it should be.
Big 12 baseball standings following a wild weekend of conference play
Big 12 baseball is competitive as ever and it showed this past weekend. No. 8 Texas looked to be in danger of dropping a rivalry series to Oklahoma on Sunday before the Longhorns erased a 7-1 deficit with an 11 run explosion in the late innings. No. 7 Texas Tech...
Mark Emmert refers to KU basketball as 'The Kansas City Jayhawks' after NCAA championship win
Minutes after Kansas basketball took down North Carolina to win the 2022 NCAA Tournament championship, the Jayhawk players and coaches took to the stage on the court to hoist the trophy. Moments before, though, NCAA President Mark Emmert addressed the crowd. "This fanbase is extraordinary. We're so excited for you. Here to present the...
Grad transfer Hayden Brown names top 3; sets his official visits
On Friday, the Citadel grad transfer Hayden Brown announced his final three schools. When Brown hit the transfer portal in early March, he had over forty schools reach out to him. The 6-foot-5 forward led the Southern Conference in rebounds per game (9.5) and was fourth in points per game (18.8).
SEC softball weekend recap: Kentucky makes statement with sweep of LSU
With each team in the SEC having at least eight conference games under its belt, the standings are starting to take shape in one of college softball’s most competitive conferences. Below are the key takeaways from each of the six series among SEC teams that took place over the weekend. (The rankings used below are from last week’s USA Today/NFCA poll. These are the rankings each team possessed at the start of its weekend series.) ...
KU invites fans in New Orleans to pregame party
Kansas Jayhawks fans in New Orleans are invited to a NCAA Championship pregame party and pep rally at the House of Blues.
Where to buy championship gear after KU wins NCAA title
Kansas City and Lawrence stores are ready to sell championship gear after the KU Jayhawks win another NCAA Championship.
Wisconsin football adds Edgewood's Cam Fane as walk-on wide receiver
The University of Wisconsin football team added Edgewood High School’s Cam Fane as a preferred walk-on Tuesday. Fane, a 6-foot-1 receiver, had 13 total touchdowns for Edgewood last season. Fane was teammates with Jackson Trudgeon, a walk-on safety commit in the 2022 recruiting class. He’s the third walk-on receiver to join the class, coming in alongside Middleton’s Cole Toennies and Grady O’Neill of St. Paul, Minn. 4 observations from Wisconsin...
Chiefs consider renovating Arrowhead, according to team representative
Kansas City Chiefs plan to renovate Arrowhead instead of building a new stadium in Kansas, according to a team representative.
MSU Pro Day (copy)
Troy Andersen's height and weight are recorded during Montana State's Pro Day on Monday at the Bobcat Athletic Complex.
KSN.com
Crowd options for KU Championship game Monday night
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Got tickets to the big game Monday? No?. No worries. Wichita has options. “So we have created something fun,” said Derek Sorrells, owner of Papa’s General Store in Wichita. “It’s the KU Championship Special.”. Sorrells also is offering up a KU...
College Football Analyst Predicts Ohio State’s W-L Record
It’s never too early to talk college football. And on Tuesday, 247Sports‘ Brad Crawford collaborated with national analyst Bud Elliott to predict the win-loss records for a crowded Big Ten conference. Which, of course, includes the Ohio State Buckeyes. Given Ohio State’s favorable 2022 schedule and the return...
KMBC.com
KU national championship win helps Parkville T-shirt business
PARKVILLE, Mo. — Kansas' national championship win did more than just earn the Jayhawks their fourth title, it also helped a number of businesses. "All I can think about is how many more shirts we're going to have to print," said John Doole, of Ultimate Athletic Sportswear. On pins...
WIBW
KU fans storm Mass Street after Jayhawks secure national title
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Thousands of fans took to Massachusetts Street in Lawrence to celebrate the Jayhawks national championship win. The crowds were packed into bars along the popular street as they counted down the final seconds of the game against North Carolina together. After the victory, the flood gates...
Lance McCutcheon and Daniel Hardy's growth over past two years set the stage for Montana State Pro Day
As soon as he got off the plane in Bozeman, Daniel Hardy realized how much he’d missed Montana. “This place has really grown on me in the four and a half years that I’ve been here,” Hardy said Monday. “I love it — that cold, crisp air. The elevation got to me a little bit, I won’t lie. But this place is amazing.” Hardy had flown back in from Oregon...
