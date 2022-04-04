Taylor Nicholson sings and dances

Related
Athlete of the week: Jaret Nelson
This week’s athlete of the week (4/4) is Jaret Nelson from Nixa High School. Nelson is a multi-sport standout for the Eagles playing forward for the boys’ basketball team and catcher for the baseball team. The day after stepping off the court with a state runner-up finish, Nelson...
Look: Brady Manek Releases Message After NCAA Tournament
North Carolina’s Brady Manek had a very uplifting message for his Twitter followers, despite losing in the National Championship on Monday night. The Tar Heels were up 15 at halftime but saw that lead erased in the second half. The Kansas Jayhawks came all the way back and won, 72-69 to clinch their first National Championship since 2008.
Video: National Anthem At Women’s National Title Game Going Viral
It looks like we’ll be in for a fun second half at the NCAA Tournament women’s national title game on Sunday night. South Carolina, the No. 1 team all season, ran out to a big lead against UConn, though the Huskies have stormed back. It’s Gamecocks 35, Huskies...
Longtime MLB Infielder Announces Retirement At 35
After 10 MLB seasons, veteran middle infielder Jordy Mercer is calling it a career. On Tuesday, Mercer took to his Twitter account to thank the game of baseball, as well as others, as he says goodbye to the game. “Thank You baseball!” the 35-year-old said. “Thank you for the opportunity...
Doug Edert Is Transferring: College Basketball World Reacts
One of the best players from this year’s NCAA Tournament is going to be playing elsewhere next season. Doug Edert has told On3Sports that he will be transferring from Saint Peter’s after it had its magical Cinderella run during the tournament. He became a fan favorite throughout that...
College Basketball Final Coaches’ Poll Top 25 Released
With last night’s national championship game putting a bow on the 2021-22 season, the final men’s college basketball Coaches Poll was released today. Not surprisingly, Kansas checked in at No. 1 after winning the NCAA Tournament, followed by North Carolina, which went from No. 8 seed to national runner-up and No. 2 team in the country.
Daja Taylor will continue her basketball career at CIU
NEWBERRY, S.C. — Newberry Academy guard Daja Taylor is one of the most dynamic players in the SCISA ranks and she will be take her talents to Columbia International University, making that announcement on social media earlier this week. Taylor ended her high school career with back-to-back state championships...
Texas A&M OL Luke Matthews medically retires
Texas A&M offensive lineman Luke Matthews is medically retiring from football, head coach Jimbo Fisher confirmed. Matthews, from Missouri City,
Senior Spotlight: Zander Moha
Sports: Cross country (district champion), basketball (all-league), track. Favorite sports moment: Winning cross country district championship (finishing first in the 2021 race in 16 minutes, 25 seconds). Where you see yourself in five years: Done with my bachelor's degree and establishing a business career. Favorite road trips: Driving to Eugene...
Look: Alabama Had a Special Visitor At Monday’s Spring Practice
The Alabama Crimson Tide football team was back in action on Monday afternoon. The team was cleaning up mistakes from Saturday's scrimmage and looking ahead to the next step in building team development. Alabama welcomed University of Alabama President Dr. Stuart Bell to practice and he shared words of encouragement...
