Missouri pitcher Laurin Krings pitches the ball

Related
Gov. Parson says Missouri will compete to keep Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs considered moving to Kansas, but Missouri Gov. Parson said the state will compete with any other to keep the NFL team.
Missouri well represented in NCAA Championship game
Jayhawks Ochai Agbaji and Dajuan Harris, plus UNC's Caleb Love, all hail from Missouri, and were standout players at their high schools.
Bradenton Herald
Angler reels in record-breaking 140-pound paddlefish in Missouri. ‘Felt like a tree’
An angler’s state-record catch on the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri almost didn’t happen. But when the weather forecast shifted in Jim Dain’s favor, he and his family ventured out to the lake for what would be a monumental day. Dain, from Pittsfield, Illinois, caught a...
Longtime MLB Infielder Announces Retirement At 35
After 10 MLB seasons, veteran middle infielder Jordy Mercer is calling it a career. On Tuesday, Mercer took to his Twitter account to thank the game of baseball, as well as others, as he says goodbye to the game. “Thank You baseball!” the 35-year-old said. “Thank you for the opportunity...
MLB・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KU’s Christian Braun honored by former high school
Kansas native Christian Braun was honored with "Christian Braun Day" at his former Blue Valley Northwest High School ahead of NCAA Championship.
Video: National Anthem At Women’s National Title Game Going Viral
It looks like we’ll be in for a fun second half at the NCAA Tournament women’s national title game on Sunday night. South Carolina, the No. 1 team all season, ran out to a big lead against UConn, though the Huskies have stormed back. It’s Gamecocks 35, Huskies...
Details Are Emerging From The Gus Malzahn Car Accident
Details are starting to emerge about a car accident UCF head coach Gus Malzahn was involved in on Monday night. Malzahn was in a car accident in Auburn, Ala. on Monday night. The UCF head coach was in the area to be his wife, Kristi, following the passing of her father.
SB Nation
Kansas and Bill Self are the kings of college basketball, but fallout from the FBI is coming next
Kansas captured its fourth national championship in program history via a thrilling 72-69 triumph over North Carolina Monday night in New Orleans. For Jayhawk fans, this not-so-simple fact is all that matters at the present moment and all that will matter in the immediate days and weeks ahead. That’s good. That’s the way it should be.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#18. Missouri
- Historically significant buildings with risk of river flooding: 8 --- Casa Alvarez, Florissant (relatively high risk) --- Administration Building, Missouri State Fruit Experiment Station, Mountain Grove (relatively high risk) --- Laura Ingalls Wilder House, Mansfield (relatively high risk) Laura Ingalls Wilder began writing her acclaimed “Little House on the Prairie” series at the age of 65 while living at Rocky Ridge Farm. Now, the Laura Ingalls Wilder House serves as a museum that houses original manuscripts and other artifacts of Wilder’s life. Because of the state of Missouri’s positioning on the Mississippi and Missouri Rivers, it is a particularly flood-prone state, causing ecological and economic disasters throughout several centuries. You may also like: US cities with the dirtiest air
ORU gets shutout by Omaha in series finale
TULSA, Okla. - The Oral Roberts baseball team dropped their first Summit League series of the season as they fell to Omaha, 8-0, in the rubber game Sunday afternoon at J.L. Johnson Stadium. The Mavericks broke through on the scoreboard, 1-0, in the fourth with an RBI fielder’s choice by Eduardo Rosario. The ensuing batter, Cam Frederick, made it 2-0 with an RBI single down the left-field line. In the seventh, Omaha extended their lead to 3-0 on an infield RBI single with the bases loaded. The next batter, Devin Hurdle, blew the game open with a bases-clearing triple to right-center, pushing the lead to 6-0. Rosario capped off the inning with a two-run homer down the left-field line to make the final tally 8-0. The Golden Eagles threatened to cut into the lead in the eighth as they loaded the bases with no outs but were unable to push across any runs.
Where to buy championship gear after KU wins NCAA title
Kansas City and Lawrence stores are ready to sell championship gear after the KU Jayhawks win another NCAA Championship.
Chiefs consider renovating Arrowhead, according to team representative
Kansas City Chiefs plan to renovate Arrowhead instead of building a new stadium in Kansas, according to a team representative.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Grad transfer Hayden Brown names top 3; sets his official visits
On Friday, the Citadel grad transfer Hayden Brown announced his final three schools. When Brown hit the transfer portal in early March, he had over forty schools reach out to him. The 6-foot-5 forward led the Southern Conference in rebounds per game (9.5) and was fourth in points per game (18.8).
KSN.com
Crowd options for KU Championship game Monday night
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Got tickets to the big game Monday? No?. No worries. Wichita has options. “So we have created something fun,” said Derek Sorrells, owner of Papa’s General Store in Wichita. “It’s the KU Championship Special.”. Sorrells also is offering up a KU...
Wellington Daily News
Crusaders Split Two Game Set at Mulvane
MULVANE, Kansas-The Wellington Lady Crusaders went to Mulvane to play the Wildcats in a doubleheader on Tuesday. The two games could not have been more dramatically opposite. The first game of the day was a two hour long offensive slugfest. The two teams combined for 17 runs and 20 hits as the Crusaders scored three runs in the seventh inning to survive a fiercely contested 10-7 battle on a sunny afternoon.
Kansas takes series finale from No. 6 Texas Tech
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Coming off a series win against No. 4 Texas on its first weekend of Big 12 play, No. 6 Texas Tech was looking for a series sweep Sunday against Kansas, the consensus choice to finish last in the conference. Maui Ahuna and Nolan Metcalf had other...
Look: Alabama Had a Special Visitor At Monday’s Spring Practice
The Alabama Crimson Tide football team was back in action on Monday afternoon. The team was cleaning up mistakes from Saturday's scrimmage and looking ahead to the next step in building team development. Alabama welcomed University of Alabama President Dr. Stuart Bell to practice and he shared words of encouragement...
The Key West Citizen
Key West, FL
479
Followers
1K+
Post
40K+
Views
ABOUT
The Key West Citizen is your trusted source for news in the Florida Keys and still the best source for local news, sports and commentary pertaining to Monroe County, Fla.https://keysnews.com
Comments / 0