South Carolina first baseman Kassidy Krupit

We’ve seen an incredible run from Dawn Staley with the South Carolina Gamecocks‘ women’s basketball team since she took that head coaching job in 2008. The latest element there is a 64-49 victory over the Connecticut Huskies in Sunday night’s national championship game, giving Staley and the Gamecocks their second championship overall and their first since 2017 (and also handing famed UConn coach Geno Auriemma his only loss ever in a national championship game, reducing him to 11-1 in those games).

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO