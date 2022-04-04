South Carolina first baseman Kassidy Krupit

Related
College basketball world reacts to Dawn Staley and South Carolina beating UConn and winning their second national title
We’ve seen an incredible run from Dawn Staley with the South Carolina Gamecocks‘ women’s basketball team since she took that head coaching job in 2008. The latest element there is a 64-49 victory over the Connecticut Huskies in Sunday night’s national championship game, giving Staley and the Gamecocks their second championship overall and their first since 2017 (and also handing famed UConn coach Geno Auriemma his only loss ever in a national championship game, reducing him to 11-1 in those games).
College Basketball Final Coaches’ Poll Top 25 Released
With last night’s national championship game putting a bow on the 2021-22 season, the final men’s college basketball Coaches Poll was released today. Not surprisingly, Kansas checked in at No. 1 after winning the NCAA Tournament, followed by North Carolina, which went from No. 8 seed to national runner-up and No. 2 team in the country.
Lady Gamecocks over UConn for second NCAA title
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Dawn Staley and South Carolina buttoned up on defense and won their second national championship, stifling UConn for a 64-49 victory that ended the Huskies’ undefeated streak in title games. Destanni Henderson scored a career-high 26 points, Aliyah Boston added 11 points and 16 rebounds, and the Gamecocks handed Geno Auriemma’s Huskies […]
South Carolina women’s team stays in locker room during national anthem at Final Four
Ahead of Friday night’s Final Four matchup against Louisville, South Carolina’s women’s basketball team opted to stay inside their locker room as the national anthem played ahead of the matchup. Louisville was present for the anthem. Meanwhile, South Carolina and coach Dawn Staley claim that their decision...
Kansas and Bill Self are the kings of college basketball, but fallout from the FBI is coming next
Kansas captured its fourth national championship in program history via a thrilling 72-69 triumph over North Carolina Monday night in New Orleans. For Jayhawk fans, this not-so-simple fact is all that matters at the present moment and all that will matter in the immediate days and weeks ahead. That’s good. That’s the way it should be.
South Carolina Gamecocks star Aliyah Boston wins 2022 Wooden Award
Aliyah Boston was announced as the winner of the 2022 John R. Wooden Award one day after she led South Carolina to its second national title. The 6-foot-5 Boston has been the hallmark of a dominant Gamecocks squad that spent the entire season ranked No. 1 in the polls. She averaged 16.8 points on 54.2% shooting, 12.5 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game while also compiling a streak of 27 consecutive double-doubles -- an SEC record.
