Missouri's Brooke Wilmes, left

Gov. Parson says Missouri will compete to keep Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs considered moving to Kansas, but Missouri Gov. Parson said the state will compete with any other to keep the NFL team.
Missouri well represented in NCAA Championship game
Jayhawks Ochai Agbaji and Dajuan Harris, plus UNC's Caleb Love, all hail from Missouri, and were standout players at their high schools.
Where to buy championship gear after KU wins NCAA title
Kansas City and Lawrence stores are ready to sell championship gear after the KU Jayhawks win another NCAA Championship.
Video: National Anthem At Women’s National Title Game Going Viral
It looks like we’ll be in for a fun second half at the NCAA Tournament women’s national title game on Sunday night. South Carolina, the No. 1 team all season, ran out to a big lead against UConn, though the Huskies have stormed back. It’s Gamecocks 35, Huskies...
KU’s Christian Braun honored by former high school
Kansas native Christian Braun was honored with "Christian Braun Day" at his former Blue Valley Northwest High School ahead of NCAA Championship.
Illinois Man’s Monster 140-Pound Paddlefish Breaks Missouri State Record
This Illinois man won’t need to hit the gym this week, since he already got a workout hauling a 140-pound paddlefish to shore, breaking the Missouri state record. While on a family trip, Jim Dain decided to go on a fishing trip on the Lake of the Ozarks, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC). When Dain found out that there was supposed to be inclement weather, he almost kept his reel at home. But after some thought, he decided to go through with his original plan.
SB Nation
Kansas and Bill Self are the kings of college basketball, but fallout from the FBI is coming next
Kansas captured its fourth national championship in program history via a thrilling 72-69 triumph over North Carolina Monday night in New Orleans. For Jayhawk fans, this not-so-simple fact is all that matters at the present moment and all that will matter in the immediate days and weeks ahead. That’s good. That’s the way it should be.
Missouri’s morel mushroom hunting season begins
ST. LOUIS – Morel mushroom hunting season has started. It usually starts in late March and goes until early May. Before setting off into the forest, make sure you know how to correctly identify morels. Misidentifying and consuming toxic mushrooms can cause anything from mild stomach issues to organ failure or even death! There are several mushroom […]
KCTV 5
Bill Self makes history, becomes first Kansas hoops coach to win two NCAA titles
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Bill Self won his elusive second national title with a masterful second-half coaching job and a spicy dash of Remy Martin. Befuddled by North Carolina in an ugly first half, Kansas tightened up defensively and Martin provided the spark in a dazzling second half in the Jayhawks’ 72-69 win over North Carolina.
Longtime MLB Infielder Announces Retirement At 35
After 10 MLB seasons, veteran middle infielder Jordy Mercer is calling it a career. On Tuesday, Mercer took to his Twitter account to thank the game of baseball, as well as others, as he says goodbye to the game. “Thank You baseball!” the 35-year-old said. “Thank you for the opportunity...
MLB・
Grad transfer Hayden Brown names top 3; sets his official visits
On Friday, the Citadel grad transfer Hayden Brown announced his final three schools. When Brown hit the transfer portal in early March, he had over forty schools reach out to him. The 6-foot-5 forward led the Southern Conference in rebounds per game (9.5) and was fourth in points per game (18.8).
Details Are Emerging From The Gus Malzahn Car Accident
Details are starting to emerge about a car accident UCF head coach Gus Malzahn was involved in on Monday night. Malzahn was in a car accident in Auburn, Ala. on Monday night. The UCF head coach was in the area to be his wife, Kristi, following the passing of her father.
OU waste big lead in loss to No. 8 Texas
ARLINGTON, Texas – Oklahoma led 7-1 after six innings, but No. 8 Texas scored 11 runs in the final three innings to win the Red River Rivalry series finale Sunday afternoon at Globe Life Field. The Sooners (16-10, 3-3 Big 12) scored four runs in the first four innings,...
Brady Manek takes big shot to head against Kansas
North Carolina got off to a bad start in Monday night’s championship game against Kansas, in more ways than one. Not only did the Jayhawks jump out to a 7-0 lead, but North Carolina forward Brady Manek got hurt almost immediately. Kansas was leading 7-3 just over three minutes...
Alabama, Jacksonville State softball game canceled due to severe weather
The threat of severe weather has put a damper on the Sand Mountain Showdown between Alabama and Jacksonville State for the second straight week. This time the impact will be stronger. Sand Mountain Park & Amphitheater officials along with officials from the University of Alabama and Jacksonville State University canceled the softball game that was scheduled for Wednesday at American Fields in Albertville due to the threat of inclement weather in the area. The game was scheduled to be played at 6...
Ozark wins the Tiger tangle
REPUBLIC, Mo. — It’s always a fun time when the two tigers go toe-to-toe. Ozark went on the road and won the high-scoring battle with Republic 12-8 at Republic High School on Tuesday afternoon. The Tigers (of Ozark) had the first big inning of the day with a four-run second to make it 4-0. Ozark […]
Look: Alabama Had a Special Visitor At Monday’s Spring Practice
The Alabama Crimson Tide football team was back in action on Monday afternoon. The team was cleaning up mistakes from Saturday's scrimmage and looking ahead to the next step in building team development. Alabama welcomed University of Alabama President Dr. Stuart Bell to practice and he shared words of encouragement...
