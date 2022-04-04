ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Missouri's Brooke Wilmes, left

By Elizabeth Underwood/Missourian
The Key West Citizen
The Key West Citizen
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QVG1j_0eyP03gf00

Missouri's Brooke Wilmes, left, takes off for first as Jenna Laird goes for home on Sunday at the Mizzou Softball Complex. Laird made the second home run of the game for the Tigers, with Kendall Bailey making the other.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
Outsider.com

Illinois Man’s Monster 140-Pound Paddlefish Breaks Missouri State Record

This Illinois man won’t need to hit the gym this week, since he already got a workout hauling a 140-pound paddlefish to shore, breaking the Missouri state record. While on a family trip, Jim Dain decided to go on a fishing trip on the Lake of the Ozarks, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC). When Dain found out that there was supposed to be inclement weather, he almost kept his reel at home. But after some thought, he decided to go through with his original plan.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX 2

Missouri’s morel mushroom hunting season begins

ST. LOUIS – Morel mushroom hunting season has started. It usually starts in late March and goes until early May. Before setting off into the forest, make sure you know how to correctly identify morels. Misidentifying and consuming toxic mushrooms can cause anything from mild stomach issues to organ failure or even death! There are several mushroom […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tigers
The Spun

Longtime MLB Infielder Announces Retirement At 35

After 10 MLB seasons, veteran middle infielder Jordy Mercer is calling it a career. On Tuesday, Mercer took to his Twitter account to thank the game of baseball, as well as others, as he says goodbye to the game. “Thank You baseball!” the 35-year-old said. “Thank you for the opportunity...
MLB
The Spun

Details Are Emerging From The Gus Malzahn Car Accident

Details are starting to emerge about a car accident UCF head coach Gus Malzahn was involved in on Monday night. Malzahn was in a car accident in Auburn, Ala. on Monday night. The UCF head coach was in the area to be his wife, Kristi, following the passing of her father.
AUBURN, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
University of Missouri
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

OU waste big lead in loss to No. 8 Texas

ARLINGTON, Texas – Oklahoma led 7-1 after six innings, but No. 8 Texas scored 11 runs in the final three innings to win the Red River Rivalry series finale Sunday afternoon at Globe Life Field. The Sooners (16-10, 3-3 Big 12) scored four runs in the first four innings,...
ARLINGTON, TX
The Gadsden Times

Alabama, Jacksonville State softball game canceled due to severe weather

The threat of severe weather has put a damper on the Sand Mountain Showdown between Alabama and Jacksonville State for the second straight week. This time the impact will be stronger. Sand Mountain Park & Amphitheater officials along with officials from the University of Alabama and Jacksonville State University canceled the softball game that was scheduled for Wednesday at American Fields in Albertville due to the threat of inclement weather in the area. The game was scheduled to be played at 6...
ALBERTVILLE, AL
KOLR10 News

Ozark wins the Tiger tangle

REPUBLIC, Mo. — It’s always a fun time when the two tigers go toe-to-toe. Ozark went on the road and won the high-scoring battle with Republic 12-8 at Republic High School on Tuesday afternoon. The Tigers (of Ozark) had the first big inning of the day with a four-run second to make it 4-0. Ozark […]
OZARK, MO
The Key West Citizen

The Key West Citizen

Key West, FL
479
Followers
1K+
Post
40K+
Views
ABOUT

The Key West Citizen is your trusted source for news in the Florida Keys and still the best source for local news, sports and commentary pertaining to Monroe County, Fla.

 https://keysnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy