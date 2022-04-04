Missouri catcher Hatti Moore

Related
Gov. Parson says Missouri will compete to keep Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs considered moving to Kansas, but Missouri Gov. Parson said the state will compete with any other to keep the NFL team.
Missouri well represented in NCAA Championship game
Jayhawks Ochai Agbaji and Dajuan Harris, plus UNC's Caleb Love, all hail from Missouri, and were standout players at their high schools.
Oklahoma Daily
OU baseball: Sooners defeat Oral Roberts 8-1 in standalone home game
Oklahoma (17-10) defeated Oral Roberts (17-11) 8-2 in a standalone game on Tuesday in Norman. Redshirt junior Braden Carmichael opened the game for OU, striking out two and allowing one hit in four innings. The left-hander retired 11 straight batters at one point en route to his second decision of the season.
SEC softball weekend recap: Kentucky makes statement with sweep of LSU
With each team in the SEC having at least eight conference games under its belt, the standings are starting to take shape in one of college softball’s most competitive conferences. Below are the key takeaways from each of the six series among SEC teams that took place over the weekend. (The rankings used below are from last week’s USA Today/NFCA poll. These are the rankings each team possessed at the start of its weekend series.) ...
KU’s Christian Braun honored by former high school
Kansas native Christian Braun was honored with "Christian Braun Day" at his former Blue Valley Northwest High School ahead of NCAA Championship.
Illinois Man’s Monster 140-Pound Paddlefish Breaks Missouri State Record
This Illinois man won’t need to hit the gym this week, since he already got a workout hauling a 140-pound paddlefish to shore, breaking the Missouri state record. While on a family trip, Jim Dain decided to go on a fishing trip on the Lake of the Ozarks, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC). When Dain found out that there was supposed to be inclement weather, he almost kept his reel at home. But after some thought, he decided to go through with his original plan.
SB Nation
Kansas and Bill Self are the kings of college basketball, but fallout from the FBI is coming next
Kansas captured its fourth national championship in program history via a thrilling 72-69 triumph over North Carolina Monday night in New Orleans. For Jayhawk fans, this not-so-simple fact is all that matters at the present moment and all that will matter in the immediate days and weeks ahead. That’s good. That’s the way it should be.
Longtime MLB Infielder Announces Retirement At 35
After 10 MLB seasons, veteran middle infielder Jordy Mercer is calling it a career. On Tuesday, Mercer took to his Twitter account to thank the game of baseball, as well as others, as he says goodbye to the game. “Thank You baseball!” the 35-year-old said. “Thank you for the opportunity...
MLB・
KCTV 5
Bill Self makes history, becomes first Kansas hoops coach to win two NCAA titles
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Bill Self won his elusive second national title with a masterful second-half coaching job and a spicy dash of Remy Martin. Befuddled by North Carolina in an ugly first half, Kansas tightened up defensively and Martin provided the spark in a dazzling second half in the Jayhawks’ 72-69 win over North Carolina.
Grad transfer Hayden Brown names top 3; sets his official visits
On Friday, the Citadel grad transfer Hayden Brown announced his final three schools. When Brown hit the transfer portal in early March, he had over forty schools reach out to him. The 6-foot-5 forward led the Southern Conference in rebounds per game (9.5) and was fourth in points per game (18.8).
Details Are Emerging From The Gus Malzahn Car Accident
Details are starting to emerge about a car accident UCF head coach Gus Malzahn was involved in on Monday night. Malzahn was in a car accident in Auburn, Ala. on Monday night. The UCF head coach was in the area to be his wife, Kristi, following the passing of her father.
Daniel Hardy, Troy Andersen and more impress at Montana State Pro Day
As Daniel Hardy landed on his second attempt in the vertical jump, the Montana State weight room erupted in celebration. Hardy — who reached 40 inches in the vertical — immediately high-fived nearby teammates, triumphantly walking around the room. He said he’d actually surpassed that height in training, but was still glad to hit his goal mark. “We’ve been working (on it) a long time,” Hardy said. “Nine, 10 weeks,...
MSU Pro Day (copy)
Troy Andersen's height and weight are recorded during Montana State's Pro Day on Monday at the Bobcat Athletic Complex.
Texas A&M OL Luke Matthews medically retires
Texas A&M offensive lineman Luke Matthews is medically retiring from football, head coach Jimbo Fisher confirmed. Matthews, from Missouri City,
Wisconsin football adds Edgewood's Cam Fane as walk-on wide receiver
The University of Wisconsin football team added Edgewood High School’s Cam Fane as a preferred walk-on Tuesday. Fane, a 6-foot-1 receiver, had 13 total touchdowns for Edgewood last season. Fane was teammates with Jackson Trudgeon, a walk-on safety commit in the 2022 recruiting class. He’s the third walk-on receiver to join the class, coming in alongside Middleton’s Cole Toennies and Grady O’Neill of St. Paul, Minn. 4 observations from Wisconsin...
4 observations from Wisconsin football's seventh spring practice
Paul Chryst let his University of Wisconsin football team know he wasn’t thrilled with Tuesday’s spring practice. Reporters couldn’t hear what Chryst said in their perch above the McClain Center indoor field, but it was clear by players’ reactions and Chryst’s mannerisms he was letting them know he wanted better. Bumps in the road are expected during spring practices, especially when installing a new offense. But with practices in their third of five weeks, the message appeared to be the players needed to clean things...
Where to buy championship gear after KU wins NCAA title
Kansas City and Lawrence stores are ready to sell championship gear after the KU Jayhawks win another NCAA Championship.
Lance McCutcheon and Daniel Hardy's growth over past two years set the stage for Montana State Pro Day
As soon as he got off the plane in Bozeman, Daniel Hardy realized how much he’d missed Montana. “This place has really grown on me in the four and a half years that I’ve been here,” Hardy said Monday. “I love it — that cold, crisp air. The elevation got to me a little bit, I won’t lie. But this place is amazing.” Hardy had flown back in from Oregon...
NFL・
University of Kansas wins the 2022 NCAA Tournament
In sports, Ted gives us a recap of last night’s 72-69 win over UNC in the National Championship Game. We get reaction from Coach Self as well… after a record setting comeback for the Jayhawks.
KCTV 5
Missouri Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe officially announces run for governor in 2024
The National Champions, the Kansas Jayhawks, are back in Lawrence and gearing up for a parade. Ochai Agbaji was named the Final Four Most Outstanding Player after last night's amazing victory. Today, KCTV5 went to Oak Park High School for a look at how proud they are of him. Fan...
