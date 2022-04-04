ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Missouri utility player Emma Raabe

By Elizabeth Underwood/Missourian
The Key West Citizen
The Key West Citizen
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WhnKA_0eyP01vD00

Missouri utility player Emma Raabe goes to catch the ball on Sunday at the Mizzou Softball Complex. The Tigers had 7 hits this game, to the Gamecocks' 6.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
The Key West Citizen
The Key West Citizen

479

Followers

1K+

Posts

40K+

Views

Follow The Key West Citizen and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
FOX4 News Kansas City

Who are the Kansas City Jayhawks?

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — University of Kansas fans are celebrating big Monday night as the Jayhawks brought its fourth NCAA championship back home in the biggest comeback in title game history against North Carolina. Following the 72-69 win, NCAA President Mark Emmert reached over to KU head coach Bill Self only to congratulate “Coach Self […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Details Are Emerging From The Gus Malzahn Car Accident

Details are starting to emerge about a car accident UCF head coach Gus Malzahn was involved in on Monday night. Malzahn was in a car accident in Auburn, Ala. on Monday night. The UCF head coach was in the area to be his wife, Kristi, following the passing of her father.
AUBURN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
The Spun

Longtime MLB Infielder Announces Retirement At 35

After 10 MLB seasons, veteran middle infielder Jordy Mercer is calling it a career. On Tuesday, Mercer took to his Twitter account to thank the game of baseball, as well as others, as he says goodbye to the game. “Thank You baseball!” the 35-year-old said. “Thank you for the opportunity...
MLB
Outsider.com

Illinois Man’s Monster 140-Pound Paddlefish Breaks Missouri State Record

This Illinois man won’t need to hit the gym this week, since he already got a workout hauling a 140-pound paddlefish to shore, breaking the Missouri state record. While on a family trip, Jim Dain decided to go on a fishing trip on the Lake of the Ozarks, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC). When Dain found out that there was supposed to be inclement weather, he almost kept his reel at home. But after some thought, he decided to go through with his original plan.
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Utility Player#Mizzou#Gamecocks#Tigers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
University of Missouri
NewsBreak
Sports
JC Post

Kansas claims the national championship

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Great Kansas Comeback is about more than just one scintillating, stifling 20-minute stretch of Jayhawks basketball. The championship KU captured Monday night had roots back in 2020, when the Jayhawks were a team that looked headed for the program’s fourth national title. Instead, it was KU’s come-from-behind 72-69 victory over North Carolina on Monday that brought that fourth championship banner back to Allen Fieldhouse. The Jayhawks insisted they’d share it with the 2020 team, too.
COLLEGE SPORTS
College Football News

2022 Kansas State Football Schedule: 3 Things To Know

Kansas State football schedule 2022: What are the big games on the Kansas State schedule and what are 3 things to know?. Kansas State Football Schedule: Who do the Wildcats have to play on the road?. Not every Big 12 team gets the luxury of a home start like Kansas...
COLLEGE SPORTS
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma Ties In NCAA National Title Game

Before Kansas Coach Bill Self and North Carolina forward Brady Manek were playing in March Madness, they were Oklahomans. Coach Bill Self graduated from Edmond Memorial in 1981, played basketball at Oklahoma State University and then made his way to ORU to begin his head coaching career. Now, it's no...
HARRAH, OK
The Key West Citizen

The Key West Citizen

Key West, FL
479
Followers
1K+
Post
40K+
Views
ABOUT

The Key West Citizen is your trusted source for news in the Florida Keys and still the best source for local news, sports and commentary pertaining to Monroe County, Fla.

 https://keysnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy