Missouri softball players celebrate their win

The threat of severe weather has put a damper on the Sand Mountain Showdown between Alabama and Jacksonville State for the second straight week. This time the impact will be stronger. Sand Mountain Park & Amphitheater officials along with officials from the University of Alabama and Jacksonville State University canceled the softball game that was scheduled for Wednesday at American Fields in Albertville due to the threat of inclement weather in the area. The game was scheduled to be played at 6...

ALBERTVILLE, AL ・ 21 MINUTES AGO