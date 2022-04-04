Missouri softball players celebrate their win

Check out more stories from
Video: National Anthem At Women’s National Title Game Going Viral
It looks like we’ll be in for a fun second half at the NCAA Tournament women’s national title game on Sunday night. South Carolina, the No. 1 team all season, ran out to a big lead against UConn, though the Huskies have stormed back. It’s Gamecocks 35, Huskies...
Gov. Parson says Missouri will compete to keep Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs considered moving to Kansas, but Missouri Gov. Parson said the state will compete with any other to keep the NFL team.
KU’s Christian Braun honored by former high school
Kansas native Christian Braun was honored with "Christian Braun Day" at his former Blue Valley Northwest High School ahead of NCAA Championship.
KU fans crowd Mass Street after winning the NCAA title
KU fans quickly filled Mass Street in downtown Lawrence following the 72-69 win against North Carolina.
Missouri well represented in NCAA Championship game
Jayhawks Ochai Agbaji and Dajuan Harris, plus UNC's Caleb Love, all hail from Missouri, and were standout players at their high schools.
Kansas and Bill Self are the kings of college basketball, but fallout from the FBI is coming next
Kansas captured its fourth national championship in program history via a thrilling 72-69 triumph over North Carolina Monday night in New Orleans. For Jayhawk fans, this not-so-simple fact is all that matters at the present moment and all that will matter in the immediate days and weeks ahead. That’s good. That’s the way it should be.
Big 12 baseball standings following a wild weekend of conference play
Big 12 baseball is competitive as ever and it showed this past weekend. No. 8 Texas looked to be in danger of dropping a rivalry series to Oklahoma on Sunday before the Longhorns erased a 7-1 deficit with an 11 run explosion in the late innings. No. 7 Texas Tech...
Mark Emmert refers to KU basketball as 'The Kansas City Jayhawks' after NCAA championship win
Minutes after Kansas basketball took down North Carolina to win the 2022 NCAA Tournament championship, the Jayhawk players and coaches took to the stage on the court to hoist the trophy. Moments before, though, NCAA President Mark Emmert addressed the crowd. "This fanbase is extraordinary. We're so excited for you. Here to present the...
KU invites fans in New Orleans to pregame party
Kansas Jayhawks fans in New Orleans are invited to a NCAA Championship pregame party and pep rally at the House of Blues.
Grad transfer Hayden Brown names top 3; sets his official visits
On Friday, the Citadel grad transfer Hayden Brown announced his final three schools. When Brown hit the transfer portal in early March, he had over forty schools reach out to him. The 6-foot-5 forward led the Southern Conference in rebounds per game (9.5) and was fourth in points per game (18.8).
Where to buy championship gear after KU wins NCAA title
Kansas City and Lawrence stores are ready to sell championship gear after the KU Jayhawks win another NCAA Championship.
Chiefs consider renovating Arrowhead, according to team representative
Kansas City Chiefs plan to renovate Arrowhead instead of building a new stadium in Kansas, according to a team representative.
Alabama, Jacksonville State softball game canceled due to severe weather
The threat of severe weather has put a damper on the Sand Mountain Showdown between Alabama and Jacksonville State for the second straight week. This time the impact will be stronger. Sand Mountain Park & Amphitheater officials along with officials from the University of Alabama and Jacksonville State University canceled the softball game that was scheduled for Wednesday at American Fields in Albertville due to the threat of inclement weather in the area. The game was scheduled to be played at 6...
KU national championship win helps Parkville T-shirt business
PARKVILLE, Mo. — Kansas' national championship win did more than just earn the Jayhawks their fourth title, it also helped a number of businesses. "All I can think about is how many more shirts we're going to have to print," said John Doole, of Ultimate Athletic Sportswear. On pins...
College Football Analyst Predicts Ohio State’s W-L Record
It’s never too early to talk college football. And on Tuesday, 247Sports‘ Brad Crawford collaborated with national analyst Bud Elliott to predict the win-loss records for a crowded Big Ten conference. Which, of course, includes the Ohio State Buckeyes. Given Ohio State’s favorable 2022 schedule and the return...
Fans welcome Jayhawks back to Lawrence following championship win
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KAKE) – Thousands of fans filled the stands at Memorial Stadium to welcome home their Jayhawks as this years’ national champions. Despite the cold and the wind, KU fans showed up to welcome the team home. “Just to celebrate the victory, the biggest comeback in history...
Fans snap up KU championship merchandise
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jayhawk fans in Kansas City were buying up KU NCAA championship gear Tuesday. The championship T-shirts were out in the Power & Light District at Rally House. People like Brad Masterson came to Rally House to celebrate a championship. "You saw them do it so...
