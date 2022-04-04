ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri softball players celebrate their win

By Elizabeth Underwood/Missourian
The Key West Citizen
The Key West Citizen
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I4POt_0eyP002U00

Missouri softball players celebrate their win against South Carolina on Sunday at the Mizzou Softball Complex. The Tigers’ next game is on Tuesday against the Kansas City Roos.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
The Key West Citizen
The Key West Citizen

479

Followers

1K+

Posts

40K+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
State
Missouri State
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kansas City Roos#Mizzou#Tigers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
University of Missouri
NewsBreak
Sports
The Gadsden Times

Alabama, Jacksonville State softball game canceled due to severe weather

The threat of severe weather has put a damper on the Sand Mountain Showdown between Alabama and Jacksonville State for the second straight week. This time the impact will be stronger. Sand Mountain Park & Amphitheater officials along with officials from the University of Alabama and Jacksonville State University canceled the softball game that was scheduled for Wednesday at American Fields in Albertville due to the threat of inclement weather in the area. The game was scheduled to be played at 6...
ALBERTVILLE, AL
KMBC.com

KU national championship win helps Parkville T-shirt business

PARKVILLE, Mo. — Kansas' national championship win did more than just earn the Jayhawks their fourth title, it also helped a number of businesses. "All I can think about is how many more shirts we're going to have to print," said John Doole, of Ultimate Athletic Sportswear. On pins...
PARKVILLE, MO
The Spun

College Football Analyst Predicts Ohio State’s W-L Record

It’s never too early to talk college football. And on Tuesday, 247Sports‘ Brad Crawford collaborated with national analyst Bud Elliott to predict the win-loss records for a crowded Big Ten conference. Which, of course, includes the Ohio State Buckeyes. Given Ohio State’s favorable 2022 schedule and the return...
COLLEGE SPORTS
KAKE TV

Fans welcome Jayhawks back to Lawrence following championship win

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KAKE) – Thousands of fans filled the stands at Memorial Stadium to welcome home their Jayhawks as this years’ national champions. Despite the cold and the wind, KU fans showed up to welcome the team home. “Just to celebrate the victory, the biggest comeback in history...
LAWRENCE, KS
KMBC.com

Fans snap up KU championship merchandise

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jayhawk fans in Kansas City were buying up KU NCAA championship gear Tuesday. The championship T-shirts were out in the Power & Light District at Rally House. People like Brad Masterson came to Rally House to celebrate a championship. "You saw them do it so...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Key West Citizen

The Key West Citizen

Key West, FL
479
Followers
1K+
Post
40K+
Views
ABOUT

The Key West Citizen is your trusted source for news in the Florida Keys and still the best source for local news, sports and commentary pertaining to Monroe County, Fla.

 https://keysnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy