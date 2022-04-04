ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BTS’s 2022 Grammys Performance of ‘Butter’ Was a High-Energy Masterpiece

By Alyssa Bailey
Elle
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe boys of BTS brought their best to the Grammys stage this evening, serving up a masterful and mesmerizing performance of “Butter.” The Best Pop Duo/Group Song nominees had spot-on choreography, gorgeous vocals, sharp fashion, and the kind of spirit and joy fitting for music’s big night. Olivia Rodrigo even got...

