Grammys: Watch Billie Eilish, Rocking A Taylor Hawkins Shirt, Sing In An Onstage Rainstorm

By Tom Breihan
Stereogum
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week, Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas won an Oscar. Tonight, they performed together at the Grammys. Eilish wore a shirt with a picture of the late Taylor...

www.stereogum.com

