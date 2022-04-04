Lil Nas X's 2022 Grammys Performance Involved Three Outfit Changes
By Steffanee Wang
NYLON
3 days ago
Lil Nas X is nothing if not a showman, and he pulled out all of the stops for a truly spectacular 2022 Grammys performance on Sunday night, which included references to his Satan shoe scandal, a Jack Harlow cameo, and three outfit changes. The pop star took the stage...
Scores of fans have been clamoring for information on Lil Nas X’s whereabouts and mental wellbeing since he took a sudden sabbatical from public life in December 2021. The guessing game has come to as abrupt an ending as was his moratorium from the spotlight. The 22-year-old “Old Town Road” emcee will make his grand entrance at pop music’s most prestigious program, the 2022 Grammy Awards, on April 3.
Lil Nas X made his return to the internet and is teasing new music on Twitter, including a song with NBA Youngboy. Lil Nas X’s anticipated return to the internet was worth the wait as the Lithia Springs artist announced two new songs while asking fans which one they want to be dropped first. The first song, ‘late to the party’ features NBA Youngboy while the second, ‘down souf hoes’ has a feature from Saucy Santana.
The 2022 Grammy Awards are just under a month away. In the lead-up to Music’s Biggest Night, The Recording Academy has announced its first round of performers. According to Variety, Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow will take the stage. Additional performers for the Sunday, April 3 event include...
Chris Rock has seemingly defended Will Smith in a fresh exchange between him and a fan while continuing on his stand-up tour. The Madagascar star, who was performing at The Wilbur theatre in Boston on Thursday, was quick to disagree with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will.
Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
Lil Nas X is officially back online! The star stepped away from Twitter and Instagram in December. Because he’s iconic for being extremely good at being extremely online, Lil Nas X’s absence was noticed by fans who hadn’t heard from him in nearly four months. He didn’t disclose the reason for his hiatus but has joked about it already on Twitter. Now, that’s all in the past. On March 16, the “That’s What I Want” rapper revived his social media accounts to make a huge announcement: A new album is coming. Even better, he’s already teasing snippets of an unreleased song.
Dove Cameron wants the "gayest crossover of all time" with Lil Nas X. The 'Boyfriend' hitmaker - who has previously said she identifies most with the term “queer” to describe her sexuality - was blown away to find out the 'Old Town Road' rapper is a big fan, and she hopes they can collaborate on a song in the future.
Lil Nas X is a Grammy-winning, record-breaking artist with a debut single that’s still stuck in our heads three years later, so obviously yeah: He’s rich. So rich that even if he’d never blessed the world with Montero and had just dropped “Old Town Road,” he’d be a millionaire. But how much money does Lil Nas X have exactly? Enough to get him a spot on Forbes’s “30 Under 30” list, a fancy mansion in Los Angeles, and several pairs of Satan Sneakers, so let’s jump into it.
Hailey Bieber on Developing a Routine, Staying Grounded, & Double Cleansing | Waking Up With | ELLE. Hailey Bieber personally shut down rumors that she's expecting her first child following her Grammys appearance with Justin Bieber Sunday. Hailey appeared on the red carpet in a Saint Laurent dress. Some fans speculated whether she was pregnant based on photos from the event, which Radar Online turned into a news story. Radar posted about the story on its Instagram, and Hailey commented on the post. “I'm not pregnant leave me alone,” she wrote.
RAPPER Kanye West has dropped out of Coachella along with guest Travis Scott after his attacks on Kim Kardashian and her new boyfriend Pete Davidson. Kanye, 44, decided to remove himself from the lineup, according to TMZ. The music event, which will be held in Indio, California, is scheduled to...
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Lil Nas X is a singer and rapper with a massive fanbase. His music perfectly blends hip-hop with modern day pop music but can be heard on radio stations featuring all genres. He first gained popularity with “Old Town Road” in 2019, a single that took country themes and melded them with rap beats to create a truly unique and innovative track. It was all uphill from there for Lil Nas X as he used the single to launch his music career and become a fixture in the pop music industry.
Matthew McConaughey is one of the biggest names in Hollywood. After kickstarting his career in the 1990s, he rapidly became known for his roles in various romantic comedies. Several classics include “How to Lose a Guy In 10 Days,” “Failure to Launch,” and “Fool’s Gold.” However, in speaking about the growth of his career, the actor revealed he once “dropped tears” and nearly had to change careers after turning down a $14.5 million offer for a movie. See what he has to say about the experience in the clip below.
Sharing her thoughts. Shanna Moakler reacted to the news that her ex-husband, Travis Barker, exchanged vows with Kourtney Kardashian. The Box Car Racer founder, 46, and the Kardashians star, 42, had a wedding ceremony in Las Vegas on Monday, April 4, hours after they attended the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. (It is not clear whether […]
Just when you thought awards season wrapped with the Oscars last week, the 2022 Grammys has returned for music’s biggest night (and red carpet) of the year. There’s a lot to expect from Sunday night: A potential sweep from Olivia Rodrigo for her debut Sour album, Doja Cat possibly winning her first-ever Grammy, and, perhaps, a surprise appearance from Kanye West himself. A ton of exciting live performances are also lined up, from Billie Eilish, BTS, Lil Nas X, Rodrigo, and many more.
Mark Wahlberg is reaching a point in his life where it's becoming harder and harder to leave his family behind for months-long projects, which explains why the actor says the curtain is slowly inching to a close when it comes to his career in Hollywood. The 50-year-old actor spoke with...
John Travolta has left America behind for a new venture abroad, and fans were amazed when they found out what he was doing. The star has temporarily moved across the pond to the UK, where he's filming a new Christmas project, and he brought his best attitude with him. While...
Seven performers at this year's Grammys have been revealed. The lineup includes award nominees Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, BTS, Brothers Osborne, Brandi Carlile and Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow. The 2022 Grammy Awards will take place in Las Vegas on April 3. The show airs on CBS at 8...
Foo Fighters, Nas and H.E.R. are among the new additions to the roster of performing artists at next month’s Grammy Awards ceremony. The announcement, made overnight (March 24), also sees Jon Batiste and Chris Stapleton added to the bill. They join previously-announced performers Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, BTS, Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow, Brandi Carlile and the Brothers Osborne.
Naturi Naughton took to Instagram to share photos from her gorgeous wedding day, including an adorable pic with her new hubby as the two stood alongside the couple's friend and her former 'Power' TV hubby, Omari Hardwick.
From an old friend to a former beau, see stars who reconnected with, married, and even remarried a guy from their past. Whether she’s performing on stage or simply posting on Instagram, singer Monica is always going to show love to and represent for rapper Corey Miller, known as C-Murder. If you haven’t been following, the two were an item in the ’90s. The New Orleans native, who is the brother of Master P, was sentenced to life in prison in 2009 for the shooting death of a teen named Steve Thomas at a nightclub in 2002. But witnesses have since come forward claiming Miller’s innocence and allege that they were forced by police to give false information and testify against him. Since then, there’s been a major push to get him released, with attorney Benjamin Crump joining his legal team, Kim Kardashian getting involved, and Monica leading the way.
Comments / 0