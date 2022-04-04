ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

Blaze forces 8 from double block in Wilkes-Barre

By Kevin Carroll
 3 days ago
Firefighters work on a blaze that ripped through a double-block residence on North Washington Street Sunday evening. All eight of the structure’s occupants were confirmed to be out safely, according to Wilkes-Barre City fire chief Jay Delaney. Kevin Carroll | Times Leader

WILKES-BARRE — Eight people have been displaced, but all are unharmed, after a massive fire ripped through a double-block residence on North Washington Street Sunday evening.

Wilkes-Barre City fire chief Jay Delaney confirmed that all of the occupants of 301-303 N. Washington St. were accounted for after a three-alarm fire broke out around 6:30 p.m. Sunday. The American Red Cross has been called in to assist the victims.

The fire was still going around 9 p.m. and crews from Wilkes-Barre City, Kingston/Forty-Fort and Hanover Township were working to keep the fire from spreading to neighboring structures.

Chief Delaney told reporters that exposures on either side of the double-block were keeping his firefighters busy.

“This is a really labor-intensive fire. It’s stuck between the second and third floor, or most of the attic,” Delaney said. “It’s a lot of pull work for the firefighters having to pull the ceilings down.”

Utilities were cut to the property and North Washington Street was blocked off, as was neighboring Beaumont Street, as first responders were called in to fight the fire.

In addition to the exposures on both sides of the structure that had firefighters concerned, Delaney also noted that the longer the fire burned inside, the more the structural integrity of the residence became a possible issue.

“The fire’s been burning about 90 minutes,” Delaney said around 8 p.m. Sunday night, “so structurally, there’s starting to be some concern.”

One of the occupants of the double-block said that she had gotten a call from her daughter saying that the fire alarm was going off, leading everyone inside to exit the structure.

The resident said that a neighbor had gone in and said that her second-floor bedroom was on fire.

“I’m in shock,” she said as fire crews continued to combat the blaze. “I can’t believe this is happening.”

There’s no word yet on what may have caused the fire.

Centre Daily

15-year-old getting water from car is killed by stray bullets, Pennsylvania cops say

A 15-year-old boy has died after he was shot in the head while grabbing a case of water from his father’s car, according to Philadelphia police and media reports. Police say the shooting occurred around 9:10 p.m. on Thursday, March 24, in a residential area of the city’s northeast side. Police found the 15-year-old boy, identified as Sean Toomey, suffering from “gunshot wounds to the head,” according to a news release.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Massive Manhunt For Nightclub Shooter Launched In PA

A massive search has been launched for the alleged gunman who killed a 25-year-old man in the parking lot of a Central Pennsylvania nightclub over the weekend. Tyler Jamel Wilson, 28, of Columbia, is wanted on homicide and weapons offenses in the 1:23 a.m. Saturday, March 19 shooting of Jatavis D. Scott at Club23 in Manheim, local police said.
MANHEIM, PA
Daily Voice

PA Dad Of Six Killed In Multi-Vehicle Crash Along Route 147

A central Pennsylvania dad was killed in a crash along state route 147 on Wednesday morning, authorities say. The crash happened when a 2021 Dodge Charger heading north— at a high rate of speed— on South River Road/PA 147 in Reed Township, failed to navigate a curve— crossing over the double yellow line— striking a southbound 2006 Chrysler Town and Country in the 1500 block of the road on Mar. 16 around 4:40 a.m., according to a release by Pennsylvania state police.
HALIFAX, PA
WTAJ

Grandmother used ‘white witchery’ to threaten officer, police report

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A grandmother is accused of threatening a Hollidaysburg police officer with what she calls “White witchery” if he didn’t drop her grandson’s felony drug charge, Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) report. Celestia Barker III, 74, of Williamsburg, is accused of calling Hollidaysburg Police while she was at UPMC Altoona on March […]
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
WOLF

Local man killed in fatal Berks County crash

TAMAQUA, SCHUYLKILL CO (WOLF) — A head-on crash on Route 61 in Berks County left a man from Tamaqua dead and another injured on Monday morning. Jordan M. Smith, 22, of Tamaqua was killed around 6:45 AM when his car crossed over into the northbound lane of Route 61 and hit another vehicle head-on, State Police reported.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
