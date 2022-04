TUMWATER — With consistency on the mound, and a big fourth inning, the Black Hills baseball team outlasted Tenino Tuesday afternoon, 8-2, at home. The Wolves got six solid innings out of starter Mark Otto, with the lefty allowing just two hits, striking out five and giving up one earned run. Brayden Golder came in to relieve Otto in the seventh, and got three straight outs to slam the door on a Beaver comeback.

TENINO, WA ・ 15 HOURS AGO