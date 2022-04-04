ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Paradise Square’ Broadway Review: Call Her Madam, or Return of the Happy Hookers

By Robert Hofler
 3 days ago
You may have to go back to “The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas” to find a brothel with more kick-up-your-heels fun than what’s now on stage at “Paradise Square.”. It’s doubtful, despite all these dancing prostitutes and their johns, that the Encores! series will have to rewrite this show 50 years...

