Attack on Titan is preparing to reach its climax, and while the story of the Scout Regiment might reach its zenith as the war between Eldians and Marleyians ends, the series still has a home at Universal Studios Japan. With the Japanese theme park focusing on several anime franchises outside of Hajime Isayama's masterpiece, one fan has been able to capture a fresh look at the attraction that gives fans the opportunity to ride as a part of the Survey Corps and even pick up exclusive merch for the dark anime franchise.

COMICS ・ 21 DAYS AGO