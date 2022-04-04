ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billie Eilish Pays Tribute to Taylor Hawkins During GRAMMYs Performance

By Mona Khalifeh‍
ETOnline.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBillie Eilish delivered a stunning performance of her hit song, "Happier Than Ever," at the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards Sunday night. The performance was made all the more special by her outfit of choice, as she wore a T-shirt with Taylor Hawkins' face on it, as she belted...

www.etonline.com

